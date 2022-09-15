Read full article on original website
Trail access and road closures this weekend due to city events
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.
WATCH - Potential railroad strike could impact Colorado
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels In Colorado Springs
Located an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs is Colorado’s second-largest city. And while it might get overshadowed by its cool and youthful neighbor, Colorado Springs is well worth a visit in its own right. Home to the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak, it’s no wonder why this place is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts!
Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect on the run following deadly shooting off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are searching for the gunman following a deadly shooting near downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. At about noon, police warned the public that the shooting had occurred in the area of I-25 and Bijou Street (exit 142) and advised people to avoid the area. The area is west of downtown Colorado Springs.
WATCH: International Association of Fire Fighters holds memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) held a memorial for fallen firefighters at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday. This was the first time the event will be held in person since 2019, and the names of 469 firefighters will be memorialized on...
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot restaurant staff and then barricaded themself inside a home in southeast Colorado Springs is now in custody. Police put Farrington Street and surrounding blocks on a shelter-in-place order for about an hour Saturday morning while they tried to...
WATCH: Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs near downtown Friday
WATCH - Police say attempted robbery suspect fired shots from motorcycle. 23-year-old Canon Van Slyke is now in jail. Call (719) 553-2502 if you recognize either suspect.
Dump truck driver hit and killed crossing street in Gleneagle
COLORADO SPRINGS — A dump truck driver was hit and killed on Thursday morning in Gleneagle when he walked into the active lane of traffic. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 15 when a 62-year-old man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck on Gleneagle Drive […]
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
6-year-old bicyclist dies in vehicle vs bike crash in Colorado
A 6-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, September 5 at around 2:50 PM, according to officials. Upon arrival, first responders...
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue person from rollover crash on Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters extricated a person following a rollover crash during Rush Hour in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene close to Vickers Drive and Bell Mountain Drive. The neighborhood is east of N. Union Boulevard.
Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been detained following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store Friday morning. Officers surrounded the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch around 7 a.m. as they responded to the shooting. School District 11 says nearby Palmer High School was briefly on a secured status due to its proximity to the police activity but that as of 7:45 a.m. the status had been lifted.
