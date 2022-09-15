ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
umterps.com

Game 4: Maryland at #4 Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, MD - The University of Maryland football team will open Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 24 as the Terrapins (3-0) travel to No. 4 Michigan (3-0). The game, set to kick at Noon, will be broadcast on FOX and the Maryland Sports Radio Network. GAME 4 STORYLINES.
umterps.com

Match Preview: No. 8 Maryland vs. Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The No. 8 Maryland men's soccer team faces off with Penn State in the Big Ten home opener Tuesday night at Ludwig Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also listen to the action on WMUC Sports.
umterps.com

Terps Sweep Virginia, Finish Weekend Undefeated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA -- The Terps wrapped up their undefeated weekend in Virginia with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-21) victory over the Cavaliers in the 61st overall meeting between the two schools. The two teams began the first set trading points until the Terps pulled ahead for good late thanks to...
umterps.com

Terps Top SMU to Remain Unbeaten With 34-27 Win

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The Terps (3-0) turned a keyDante Trader Jr. interception in the fourth quarter into a touchdown, putting them ahead of SMU (2-1) for good in a 34-27 comeback victory. The two teams went punch-for-punch all game with neither able to create much separation until Maryland broke...
