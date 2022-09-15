How did former Clemson players perform in NFL Week 1?

With Week 1 of the NFL season in the books, The Clemson Insider took a look at what former Clemson Tigers did in the past weekend’s action. Below is a recap of the most notable stats from current Tigers in the NFL.

Grady Jarrett

The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle posted five tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

A.J. Terrell

In a 27-26 loss to the Saints, Terrell gave up four receptions on five targets, while recording five solo tackles. The Atlanta Falcons cornerback received a Pro Football Focus grade of 53.4 overall.

Tee Higgins

The former WRU member recorded two receptions for 27 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He left the game in the second quarter and was ruled out for a concussion.

Mike Williams

Williams had just two catches for 10 yards in the Chargers’ 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow recorded three recpetions for 21 yards in a 24-19 loss to Los Angeles.

Ray Ray McCloud III

McCloud recorded a catch for 20 yards in the 49ers’ 19-10 loss in Chicago. He averaged 21 yards on kick returns and 11.5 yards on punt returns in the loss against the Bears.

Amari Rodgers

Rogers handled kick and punt returns for the Packers, posting returns of 12 and 14 yards, respectively, in Green Bay’s 23-7 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

Trevor Lawrence

In the first game of Lawrence’s second full season as a starter, he completed 24-of-42 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 28-22 loss against the Washington Commanders.

Travis Etienne

In his first career NFL regular season game, the former Clemson running back had 47 rushing yards on four carries, averaging 11.8 yards per carry. Etienne also caught two passes for 18 yards in the loss.

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons recorded just three solo tackles and received a PFF grade of 39.3 overall for his efforts in the Cardinals’ 44-21 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jayron Kearse

Kearse recorded seven tackles in Dallas’ 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. However, he was forced to leave what is now known to be an MCL. The Cowboys believe that the former Clemson standout will miss a few weeks.

