Golden, CO

9NEWS

Man seriously injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted that officers were called to Ironton Street between Tennessee Ave. and Kentucky Ave. at 12:43 p.m. for a shooting. APD said one man was taken to the...
OutThere Colorado

Pit bulls attack 89-year-old woman, young boy in Colorado, resulting in critical injuries

According to the Golden Police Department, a brutal dog attack took place in a Golden backyard on September 14, involving a 12-year-old male and his 89-year-old grandmother. The attack was initially reported when the 12-year-old was able to escape to his neighbors, stating that his grandmother was still being attacked in a nearby backyard. Officers arrived on the scene to find blood leading into the residence and two pit bulls...
Golden, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

Grandmother in critical condition, dog euthanized after attack

She didn’t know much about her new neighbors across the street but when she heard screaming outside of her door, she knew enough to call 911 to help the hysterical child running her way. The 12 year-old boy had just been attacked by the family dogs and then they jumped on his grandmother who had just brought him and his sister home from school, the neighbor said. “He was covered...
CBS Denver

2 teens arrested in double outside Carla Madison Rec Center

Police in Denver have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to last week's shooting outside the Carla Madison Rec Center. Two people were shot outside the recreation center at Josephine and Colfax Avenue. The victims were a 20-year-old man who police said got into a fight with the suspects and an innocent teenage bystander. The teen remains in the hospital and the other victim has been released. One of the suspects is facing attempted murder charges and the other is under investigation as an accessory. 
Southern Minnesota News

40-Year-Old Murder Cold Case Solved In Colorado

DENVER (AP) – A 71-year-old Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge in 1982. Alan Lee Phillips was arrested last year after local, state and federal...
