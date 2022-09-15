Read full article on original website
Man seriously injured in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted that officers were called to Ironton Street between Tennessee Ave. and Kentucky Ave. at 12:43 p.m. for a shooting. APD said one man was taken to the...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
Pit bulls attack 89-year-old woman, young boy in Colorado, resulting in critical injuries
According to the Golden Police Department, a brutal dog attack took place in a Golden backyard on September 14, involving a 12-year-old male and his 89-year-old grandmother. The attack was initially reported when the 12-year-old was able to escape to his neighbors, stating that his grandmother was still being attacked in a nearby backyard. Officers arrived on the scene to find blood leading into the residence and two pit bulls...
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire at townhome
The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor's wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning.
Two dogs who attacked grandmother, young boy were 'loved members of this family'
An 89-year-old woman remains in critical condition, and her 12-year-old grandson is stable after they were attacked by the family dogs Wednesday.
Grandmother in critical condition, dog euthanized after attack
She didn’t know much about her new neighbors across the street but when she heard screaming outside of her door, she knew enough to call 911 to help the hysterical child running her way. The 12 year-old boy had just been attacked by the family dogs and then they jumped on his grandmother who had just brought him and his sister home from school, the neighbor said. “He was covered...
Pair of pit bulls attack boy, 89-year-old woman
A pair of pit bulls attacked a 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother on Wednesday.
Burglary suspect arrested in Fort Collins after barricade situation
Fort Collins Police say a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment on Friday morning is in custody.
2 teens arrested in double outside Carla Madison Rec Center
Police in Denver have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to last week's shooting outside the Carla Madison Rec Center. Two people were shot outside the recreation center at Josephine and Colfax Avenue. The victims were a 20-year-old man who police said got into a fight with the suspects and an innocent teenage bystander. The teen remains in the hospital and the other victim has been released. One of the suspects is facing attempted murder charges and the other is under investigation as an accessory.
3 dead after mid-air collision involving 2 planes in Boulder County
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead.
40-Year-Old Murder Cold Case Solved In Colorado
DENVER (AP) – A 71-year-old Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge in 1982. Alan Lee Phillips was arrested last year after local, state and federal...
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run on I-70
A man was hit by a car while changing his tire early Monday morning on the shoulder of Interstate 70.
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
Possible drunk driver causes crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Friday morning.
(Tom Blackout / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An 18th Judicial District Court Judge sentenced a man to six years in the Department of Corrections for unprovoked assaulting his roommate after accusing him of stealing his data.
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
Teen driver facing several charges in rollover crash
A 16-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after the SUV he was driving rolled over injuring four passengers, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.
Man fondled children at Denver International Airport, Aurora park: Police
A 44-year-old man is accused of fondling children at Denver International Airport and Lava Island, an indoor adventure park in Aurora. Authorities said they believe that Joseph Spector might have assaulted other children, and they are asking victims to come forward. On Wednesday, Denver police arrested Spector on suspicion of...
2 Parker men killed in 4-vehicle crash
Two men died after a crash involving four vehicles in an area of unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday evening.
