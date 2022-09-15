Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Wegmans: Fall’s finest 🍎
When you walk into Wegmans in Ithaca, you’ll get that Fall feeling all over!. From apples to cider and much more, Chef Mike Washburn gives us an update!
literock973.com
Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
literock973.com
Tioga County sees rise in overdoses
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
literock973.com
Ithaca Common Council to hear 2023 budget proposal Oct. 5
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Ithaca, 2023 budget discussions have begun. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis wishes for more help from the federal government. ARPA is the American Rescue Plan, from which Ithaca received 16-million-dollars last year. The mayor adds city officials are applying for grants. Her colleagues on the...
literock973.com
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
literock973.com
Inflation plays role in proposed 2023 Tompkins County budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Historic-high inflation and other troubling economic numbers are factored into the 2023 recommended budget in Tompkins County. Lisa Holmes is the county’s administrator. Wednesday on Ithaca’s Morning News, she explained how national numbers were used to put together the county budget. Holmes adds...
literock973.com
Cinemapolis: Bye, Brett!
ICYMI Cinemapolis Executive Director Brett Bossard is “moving on up” the hill!. The Ithaca College alum is returning to work with Alumni Relations!. We’ll miss him…but he’s going out with a bang…FIVE new movies make their debut this weekend…and he previews them all!
literock973.com
Foot chase on I-86 in Big Flats ends with arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WHCU) — An assault investigation led deputies in Chemung County on a foot chase. WENY-TV reports 47-year-old Michael Petix was found Wednesday walking on I-86. Deputies were dispatched to the Econo Lodge in Big Flats, where a woman said her estranged boyfriend hit her in the head.
literock973.com
IPD investigating Thurston Avenue burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary on Thurston Avenue in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say it happened around 2:45 Thursday morning. Two men allegedly got inside the residence and were confronted by someone living there, then the two men fled in unknown directions. One suspect possibly named Rudy...
literock973.com
Tompkins County considers ways to spend opioid settlement money
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are determining what to do with opioid settlement money. Health Director Frank Kruppa says ideas will be shared with county legislators. One recommendation is to form an opioid task force. Officials previously said the settlement is more than $100,000, but Kruppa...
