Roger Federer, the 20-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.The eight-time Wimbledon winner will play his final event at the Laver Cup in London next weekend after a 24-year career that saw the Swiss not only dominate tennis but do so with a style and grace that transcended the sport.His rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be remembered as perhaps the greatest era of men’s tennis and Federer will hold a special place in the history of Wimbledon...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO