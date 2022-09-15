ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS11

Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
SHIVELY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millwood, KY
City
Leitchfield, KY
Leitchfield, KY
Obituaries
City
David, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
k105.com

Churchill Downs purchasing Ellis Park, planning new gambling facility in Owensboro

Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has agreed to buy Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, for $79 million in cash. The deal announced Thursday with Enchantment Holdings LLC includes Churchill Downs assuming Ellis Park’s opportunity to build a track extension facility in Owensboro. The deal is subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments, CDI said in a statement.
OWENSBORO, KY
wnky.com

Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Freedom Church
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Elizabethtown

A fatal motor vehicle accident in Elizabethtown occurred yesterday. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department Chris Denham stated, “shortly before 7am, Thursday morning, we were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John road, in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle, 39 year-old Giovanni Collazo Agosto, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.” Preliminary investigations revealed that a bus owned by the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky or TACK was involved in the crash. Denham continued,” a transport bus was southbound on Ring Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Five Star Food Mart. While doing so, the bus crossed into the path of the northbound motorcycle being operated by Agosto.” The investigation is ongoing.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wnky.com

WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
College Heights Herald

El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location

Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
jpinews.com

City of Glasgow Approves Counter Offer For Justice Center

Following lengthy discussions on September 12 in regards to the judicial center project, Glasgow City Council members voted to approve a resolution that will allow the city to enter into an agreement with Barren County Public Properties Corporation to allow them the option to purchase city-owned property. The 3.26 acreage...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy