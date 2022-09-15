Read full article on original website
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
WHAS11
Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. man on trial for killing his hunting buddy pleads guilty to lesser charge
An Irvington man who accidentally shot and killed a man he was deer hunting with has been sentenced to probation. Christopher B. Stone, 48, pled guilty on Wednesday to reckless homicide, a class D felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be probated for five years, according to news outlets.
k105.com
Churchill Downs purchasing Ellis Park, planning new gambling facility in Owensboro
Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has agreed to buy Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, for $79 million in cash. The deal announced Thursday with Enchantment Holdings LLC includes Churchill Downs assuming Ellis Park’s opportunity to build a track extension facility in Owensboro. The deal is subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments, CDI said in a statement.
wnky.com
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Elizabethtown
A fatal motor vehicle accident in Elizabethtown occurred yesterday. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department Chris Denham stated, “shortly before 7am, Thursday morning, we were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John road, in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle, 39 year-old Giovanni Collazo Agosto, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.” Preliminary investigations revealed that a bus owned by the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky or TACK was involved in the crash. Denham continued,” a transport bus was southbound on Ring Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Five Star Food Mart. While doing so, the bus crossed into the path of the northbound motorcycle being operated by Agosto.” The investigation is ongoing.
wnky.com
WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
WLKY.com
Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
College Heights Herald
El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location
Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed during altercation in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Nelson County. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police got a call about a shooting on Quarry Lane in Bardstown. Once on scene, officers found Bobby Allen Cross, 44, dead in a garage. Investigators believe there was...
jpinews.com
City of Glasgow Approves Counter Offer For Justice Center
Following lengthy discussions on September 12 in regards to the judicial center project, Glasgow City Council members voted to approve a resolution that will allow the city to enter into an agreement with Barren County Public Properties Corporation to allow them the option to purchase city-owned property. The 3.26 acreage...
wevv.com
Muhlenberg County Humane Society at full capacity, unable to take new animals in
The Muhlenberg County Humane Society in Greenville, Kentucky, says it's reached its limit on animals. Officials with the humane society say they're currently taking care of about 100 animals, meaning that no new surrenders can be taken in at this time. A statement from the humane society apologized and asked...
WTVQ
Hinton’s Farm & Orchard in Hodgenville ready to kick off Apple Festival
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a tough couple of years due to the pandemic and spring storm damage, Hinton’s Orchard is ready to return to full operations starting with its Apple Festival this Saturday. “We have weathered the storm so to speak, and are looking forward to the...
WBKO
Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
