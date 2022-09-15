Read full article on original website
Princeton University
University Staff Member Died By Suicide on Campus
Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may have suicidal thoughts, you can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat online at 988lifeline.org. A Princeton University staff member died by suicide on campus Sept. 13, Julie Willmot, director of communications for Mercer County, told PAW via email.
NoMo COO Monique Curry-Mims is breaking the cycle of poverty in Philadelphia
No Options, More Opportunities (NoMo) is an organization in Philadelphia whose mission is to provide a safe space for youth and young adults to develop positive life skills and nurture their potential to break the cycle of poverty. With over 15,700 followers across social media, NoMo is getting the message across about what young people need to thrive.
New Jersey jail GED program changing lives of incarcerated people
Participants said it was an experience that can change a life forever, and Sheriff Anthony Cureton said he hopes it serves as an example for others to follow.
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
Temple University inaugurates its first Black president
"We're watching history being made at this very important time in the city...," said Alumna and Trustee Tamron Hall.
City poverty rate falls again, but not for children and Black Philadelphians
Philadelphia’s notoriously high poverty rate is at its lowest level in 15 years, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census. But poverty among children and Black Philadelphians has risen.
trentondaily.com
Art All Day, River Days, and More Happening Tomorrow in Trenton
The Watershed Institute and Artworks teamed up to give Trenton residents a Saturday to remember as Art All Day and the 4th annual Trenton River Days kicks off this weekend. Art All Day is Trenton’s open studio tour and creative showcase: a unique opportunity to experience Trenton as a hub of art, creation, and innovation. While Trenton Reiver Days is a free event that celebrates the history, culture, and recreational benefits of the Delaware River.
aroundambler.com
Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24
There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCIL PRESIDENT CLARKE INTRODUCES LEGISLATION OFFERING TAX CREDITS TO VOLUNTEERS WHO PERFORM COMMUNITY SERVICE
PHILADELPHIA — City Council today introduced legislation that offers a tax credit against either the real estate tax or the wage tax for volunteers who perform community service. The legislation was introduced by Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District) on behalf of Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District).
Trentonian
Is Trenton clerk Garcia in over his head (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
City of Trenton pools closed last week which means lifeguards moved off duty. Still, any lifesavers could find work downtown where City Clerk Brandon Garcia lists in serious trouble. Garcia drowned in a sea of complaints yesterday after failing to be on top of a news break regarding a judge’s...
philasun.com
We don’t think so!
A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
phillygoes2college.org
FREE PECO Gas Technician Training Program Starting 9/28
PECO has partnered with the Energy Coordinating Agency to provide career training for hiring Gas Technicians. This free program is open to residents in all five PECO regions. A high school diploma or GED is required. Details:. • Orientation: Thursday, September 28, 2022 at 9am. • Start Date: Monday, October...
Racial slur written on Rowan U. student's dorm room door, officials say
A racial slur was scrawled on the dorm room door of a Black student at Rowan University in Glassboro over the weekend, school officials said. The student discovered the slur when she returned to her room in Holly Pointe Commons late Saturday after being in a nearby hallway talking to friends, according her sister.
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale
The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
phillyvoice.com
Two men charged after racial slur was found written on Rowan University student's dorm
Two South Jersey men are facing charges after a racial slur was found written on a student dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro this week, University President Ali A. Houshmand said Thursday. Alston Willis, 19, of Wenonah, Gloucester County, has been charged with writing the slur "with purpose to harass...
westphillylocal.com
2nd Annual MCCP Hip Hop & Jazz Fest to benefit Mill Creek community
Several prominent hip-hop and jazz musicians will perform this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center Park (N. 47th St. between Fairmount Ave. and Aspen St.) as part of the 2nd Annual Mill Creek Community Partnership (MCCP) Fest. This free community event highlights and celebrates the fusion of Hip-Hop, Jazz, and the creative arts and benefits the Mill Creek community.
New Jersey Globe
Reynolds-Jackson won’t say if she’ll weigh in on Trenton local races
As Trenton’s lone hometown representative in the New Jersey State Legislature, Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Trenton) could play an important role in this year’s Trenton municipal elections, with the mayor’s office and all seven council seats up in November. But at least for now, she’s staying on the sidelines.
