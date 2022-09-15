ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

Health officials are encouraging Iowans to get their flu shots and this year’s flu season is predicted to be severe. The state attorney general’s office has launched a new website with the goal of connecting Iowans with services to treat opioid addiction. Plus, a former campaign staffer stated in a police report that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken kissed her without her permission in March. He denies it.
State launches website to connect Iowans with opioid addiction resources

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has launched a new website for those looking for help with opioid use disorder. The website — iowaopioidhelp.com — connects Iowans to resources in their area and will provide general information about opioid addition. "It's not a status of life. It's not...
