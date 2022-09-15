Health officials are encouraging Iowans to get their flu shots and this year’s flu season is predicted to be severe. The state attorney general’s office has launched a new website with the goal of connecting Iowans with services to treat opioid addiction. Plus, a former campaign staffer stated in a police report that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken kissed her without her permission in March. He denies it.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO