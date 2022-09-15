Read full article on original website
iowapublicradio.org
Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
Health officials are encouraging Iowans to get their flu shots and this year’s flu season is predicted to be severe. The state attorney general’s office has launched a new website with the goal of connecting Iowans with services to treat opioid addiction. Plus, a former campaign staffer stated in a police report that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken kissed her without her permission in March. He denies it.
Former campaign aid alleges Franken grabbed, kissed her; Prosecutors declined to file charges
A former campaign staffer for Iowa Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken alleged in a police report that Franken kissed her on her mouth without her permission in March. The alleged incident is described in a Des Moines Police Department police report. Republican-aligned blog Iowa Field Report first reported...
State launches website to connect Iowans with opioid addiction resources
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has launched a new website for those looking for help with opioid use disorder. The website — iowaopioidhelp.com — connects Iowans to resources in their area and will provide general information about opioid addition. "It's not a status of life. It's not...
Advocates are raising concerns about the Iowa Department of Corrections' new mail system
All non-legal mail, like personal letters, pictures and cards going to inmates at Iowa state prisons now must be sent through the third-party company Pigeonly that will scan and screen the originals, and send the copies to inmates. The DOC says this new system is meant to stop drugs, particularly...
