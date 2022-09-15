ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

valleynewslive.com

Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Police Chief joins WDAY Midday to addresses parking ordinance criticisms

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's Police Chief is explaining his proposed parking ordinance and police office system changes he outlined last week to the city's commission. Police Chief Dennis Otterness joined WDAY Midday to clarify rumors he has heard about his own proposal. He began the conversation talking about the less controversial topic, specifically looking to increase efficiencies. He is looking for an update in software, which would reduce the workload and amount of repetitive processes needed to be done for each citation they write.
WEST FARGO, ND
City
Moorhead, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo child care center saved under new management

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
WEST FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

November 2022 Election Guide

Below is a full list of the candidates YOU can vote for in the upcoming November election. The below candidates will appear on the ballot for all those who are in Cass and Clay counties, as well as the adjacent surrounding counties too. Some are state-wide candidates. HOW THE ELECTION...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

CCEC: Power restored to thousands of West Fargo residents

(West Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A representative for CCEC says power has been restored to all members in West Fargo. The representative says the cause of the power outage was an "equipment malfunction" at the substation. INITIAL REPORT:. Thousands of residents in West Fargo are being impacted by a power...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota National Guard unit deploying

(Fargo, MN) -- North Dakota National Guard soldiers based in Fargo are deploying. The 191st Military Police Company is headed into a yearlong mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The soldiers come from about three dozen communities in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UPDATED: More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage

(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

American Crystal Sugar and BCTGM union reach four-year agreement

(Fargo, ND) -- An agreement has been reached between union employees and American Crystal Sugar to ratify a four-year contract. The agreement gives an initial wage increase of 8% the first year, and grows 3% each subsequent year. It also gives the employees a $1,000 retention contract, vacation time, and additional policies directed towards temporary employment.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Juror in Arthur Kollie trial speaks out on quick guilty verdicts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re hearing from a juror in the Arthur Kollie case as to what went on in deliberations that led to three guilty verdicts Thursday, including the murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
FARGO, ND

