Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Downtown Lake Charles Halloween Candy Crawl Announced!
Get your ghouls and goblins ready for a spooktacular evening of candy, food, entertainment, and more for the Downtown Candy Crawl. It's back and seems as though it will be bigger than ever. The date is set for Saturday, October 29 beginning as early as 3:00 pm and will run...
Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign
Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun
Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
Three Lake Charles Golf Courses Named Best To Play In Louisiana By Golf Digest
Are you a golfer? Do you like to hit the links and have a nice day outside chasing around that little white ball? If you're a golfer and have never played some courses in lake Charles then you should make plans too. Three Lake Charles golf courses recently received a...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
See What The Inside Of The Kroger’s On 12th Street In Lake Charles Looks Like Now
If you are a native of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana then you will remember when Kroger's grocery store was located on 12th street in Central Lake Charles. It was located between Kirkman and Common Streets on 12th Street in Lake Charles and the building is huge and still stands today at the location.
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
Chee Weez To Headline First Cowboy Block Party Friday In Lake Charles
Get ready Lake Charles! Legacy Jewelers, Chick-Fil-A of Lake Charles, Lake Charles Toyota, and the McNeese Athletic Foundation proudly present the Cowboy Block Party concert series. The Cowboy Block Party is a free concert that takes place every Friday night before every McNeese Football home game this season. The concerts...
Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office
Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
Jen Kober Makes Her Return To Lake Charles October 8
Lake Charles native turned Hollywood actress and comedian Jen Kober is coming back to Southwest Louisiana for a hilarious night of comedy. Jen Kober is coming back to her hometown to deliver her unique and funny brand of comedy. Jen Kober has been in Lake Charles for shows back in...
Lake Charles ACTS Theatre Presents Disney’s Little Mermaid!
Disney’s Little Mermaid is here in Lake Charles! The beloved story of Ariel, whose rebelliousness and curiosity lead her to disobey her father, King Titan, and make a dangerous deal with an evil sea witch named Ursula. The mermaid falls in love with a human prince and turns life under the sea, into upsidedown!
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
My family and I ate Mexican last night, I would have to say it's our most favorite cuisine to eat together as a family. So, I set out on a mission to find the best Mexican restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.
2 Years Later, KD’s Diner Gets a New Sign
It's no secret that my hideaway for breakfast on Saturday mornings is KD's Diner. It's been a home away from home for many years now. There's just something about the pancakes and the coffee, not to mention the atmosphere. I've literally never had a bad thing from this place. Plus, you can get your gumbo, which is amazing, in a bread bowl!
Lake Charles CiCi’s Pizza Announces Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls!
I have admitted time and time again that I am 10000% basic when it comes to the wonderous Fall flavor that is Pumpkin Spice. I had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks the DAY it came out this year, August 30. I have made it a tradition for the past few years to do so. I will try almost anything that is Pumpkin Spice as a matter of fact. Some are winners, some probably shouldn't be made into Pumpkin Spice. I am quick to judge when people try to add this iconic flavor to things. Then, I ran across a post from CiCi's Pizza in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening Month and Location
Recently, we learned that the famed Chicken Salad Chick was coming to Lake Charles. The progress is coming right along as the sign for the eatery has finally been installed. The store will be located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex. The building is on the end of the site so it can have a drive-through window available.
There’s a Gumbo Food Truck in Lake Charles Now
A food truck that serves gumbo is an idea that I wish I would have thought of because it makes perfect sense. As we are on the heels of fall weather and football season cranking up, pots all across SWLA will be on the stove waiting to cook that first gumbo of the season just as soon as the weather turns. Yes, we know some die-hard gumbo fans don't wait for cooler weather and you ate it all during the summer. As for the rest of us, we like to wait for the cooler weather.
Lifeshare Blood Center Lake Charles & American Legion Blood Drive
September is the perfect time to give blood because it marks Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month, around the nation for people to learn more about this illness and raise funds to find a cure. Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to change into a sickle shape. Because of the contortion, the blood cells don't move through the body too well and die prematurely. This causes a shortage of healthy red blood cells and this condition is called Sickle Cell Anemia.
