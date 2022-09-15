ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign

Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun

Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
Magic 1470AM

2 Years Later, KD’s Diner Gets a New Sign

It's no secret that my hideaway for breakfast on Saturday mornings is KD's Diner. It's been a home away from home for many years now. There's just something about the pancakes and the coffee, not to mention the atmosphere. I've literally never had a bad thing from this place. Plus, you can get your gumbo, which is amazing, in a bread bowl!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles CiCi’s Pizza Announces Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls!

I have admitted time and time again that I am 10000% basic when it comes to the wonderous Fall flavor that is Pumpkin Spice. I had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks the DAY it came out this year, August 30. I have made it a tradition for the past few years to do so. I will try almost anything that is Pumpkin Spice as a matter of fact. Some are winners, some probably shouldn't be made into Pumpkin Spice. I am quick to judge when people try to add this iconic flavor to things. Then, I ran across a post from CiCi's Pizza in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

There’s a Gumbo Food Truck in Lake Charles Now

A food truck that serves gumbo is an idea that I wish I would have thought of because it makes perfect sense. As we are on the heels of fall weather and football season cranking up, pots all across SWLA will be on the stove waiting to cook that first gumbo of the season just as soon as the weather turns. Yes, we know some die-hard gumbo fans don't wait for cooler weather and you ate it all during the summer. As for the rest of us, we like to wait for the cooler weather.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lifeshare Blood Center Lake Charles & American Legion Blood Drive

September is the perfect time to give blood because it marks Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month, around the nation for people to learn more about this illness and raise funds to find a cure. Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to change into a sickle shape. Because of the contortion, the blood cells don't move through the body too well and die prematurely. This causes a shortage of healthy red blood cells and this condition is called Sickle Cell Anemia.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

 https://mymagiclc.com

