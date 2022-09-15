ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferne McCann in tears as partner Lorri Haines proposes on First Time Mum

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Ferne McCann was overcome with emotion as her partner, Lorrie Haines, proposed to her on an episode of her ITV television show First Time Mum .

The reality star, 32, broke down in tears after the property developer, 31, got down on one knee on a beach in France following a candlelit dinner.

Ms McCann first shared news of her engagement in July in an Instagram post, but the moment was captured on video during an episode of her show.

“Oh my God, I can’t even cope,” Ms McCann said, before telling Mr Haines “yes.”

