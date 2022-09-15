ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Business Journal

DHL Expands San Diego Footprint

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 but today headquartered in Bonn, Germany, courier company DHL has invested $22 million to expand its main service center in San Diego. The world’s leading producer of international express shipping services, DHL’s new 86,000-square foot facility at 655 Gateway Center Way is more than double the size of its previous location, which was 26,000 square feet, and adds needed warehousing and office space, company leaders say.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Looking to Level VC Playing Field

For those who champion equality between the sexes in the business world, there is some good news: The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council reports that 40 percent of businesses in the U.S. are owned by women. But statistics that accompany that news come with a caveat that’s not quite...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Trying to sell your couch? A business came to San Diego to do just that

Kaiyo, a second-hand furniture marketplace is expanding its services to San Diego County. The New York City-based startup offers a full-service platform and white-glove delivery that doesn’t require lugging your furniture to a parking lot to sell it to a stranger. Convenience is a key element of the company’s...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego

With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Brenner Brings Collaborative Experience to New CEO Role

Dr. David Brenner, M.D. has a long history of leading, founding and collaborating top research institutes in San Diego. In addition to serving as vice chancellor for Health Services at UC San Diego for the last 15 years where he guided nearly $2 billion in expansions that included the opening of the Jacobs Medical Center and the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, Brenner was instrumental in starting the Institute for Engineering in Medicine, the Institute for Genomic Medicine, the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, the UC San Diego Sanford Clinical Stem Cell Program and the C3 Cancer Center Consortium.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts

SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Luxury Apts Coming to Oceanside’s El Corazon

Sudberry Properties has started construction of a luxury apartment complex in the El Corazon community of Oceanside, a 465-acre former open-pit sand mine that the city acquired in 1994. Sudberry was chosen in 2011 as the lead developer of the commercial portion of El Corazon − and is in the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
healthcaredive.com

Providence plans $712M Southern California expansion

Providence is planning a $712 million expansion to add to its footprint in southern California. The Washington-based health system said Monday it will break ground on a new patient tower and two new medical centers to meet the growing demand for services in the region. The patient tower will add...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
