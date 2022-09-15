Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the SeahorseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Aesthetic Tapas Brunch and Restaurant in Downtown San Diego- Cafe 21Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De BarrioDinh Lee
New Revolving Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - MikamiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - FroglandersDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
San Diego Business Journal
DHL Expands San Diego Footprint
Founded in San Francisco in 1969 but today headquartered in Bonn, Germany, courier company DHL has invested $22 million to expand its main service center in San Diego. The world’s leading producer of international express shipping services, DHL’s new 86,000-square foot facility at 655 Gateway Center Way is more than double the size of its previous location, which was 26,000 square feet, and adds needed warehousing and office space, company leaders say.
San Diego Business Journal
Looking to Level VC Playing Field
For those who champion equality between the sexes in the business world, there is some good news: The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council reports that 40 percent of businesses in the U.S. are owned by women. But statistics that accompany that news come with a caveat that’s not quite...
pacificsandiego.com
Trying to sell your couch? A business came to San Diego to do just that
Kaiyo, a second-hand furniture marketplace is expanding its services to San Diego County. The New York City-based startup offers a full-service platform and white-glove delivery that doesn’t require lugging your furniture to a parking lot to sell it to a stranger. Convenience is a key element of the company’s...
Controversial multi-unit housing project completed in Talmadge
SAN DIEGO — What was once a single-family home in the Talmadge area, now houses six units on one property. It's the first project to take advantage of San Diego’s density bonus program that was passed by the city council in 2020. Mayor Todd Gloria believes this is...
Thrillist
The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego
With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
San Diego Business Journal
Brenner Brings Collaborative Experience to New CEO Role
Dr. David Brenner, M.D. has a long history of leading, founding and collaborating top research institutes in San Diego. In addition to serving as vice chancellor for Health Services at UC San Diego for the last 15 years where he guided nearly $2 billion in expansions that included the opening of the Jacobs Medical Center and the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, Brenner was instrumental in starting the Institute for Engineering in Medicine, the Institute for Genomic Medicine, the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, the UC San Diego Sanford Clinical Stem Cell Program and the C3 Cancer Center Consortium.
Tacos Don Paco to Join New Oceanside Development
The Arroyo Verde Retail Development is Currently in Construction
Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts
SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
San Diego Business Journal
Luxury Apts Coming to Oceanside’s El Corazon
Sudberry Properties has started construction of a luxury apartment complex in the El Corazon community of Oceanside, a 465-acre former open-pit sand mine that the city acquired in 1994. Sudberry was chosen in 2011 as the lead developer of the commercial portion of El Corazon − and is in the...
What happens to Kobey's Swap Meet amid Midway Rising development?
SAN DIEGO — As San Diego continues negotiations for the redevelopment of the old Pechanga Sports Arena, those that could be in jeopardy of closing their business are the vendors at Kobey's Swap Meet. “I‘ve been coming here for 30 years and Oh you can find all sorts of...
healthcaredive.com
Providence plans $712M Southern California expansion
Providence is planning a $712 million expansion to add to its footprint in southern California. The Washington-based health system said Monday it will break ground on a new patient tower and two new medical centers to meet the growing demand for services in the region. The patient tower will add...
race-day-live.com
Video: U-1 Miss HomeStreet: 2022 San Diego Bayfair Testing (Record Run)
Sep 18, 2022, For the second time in two days, Jimmy Shane laid down a fuel-restricted record lap on Mission Bay. This lap of 168.381 MPH was in the first test session on Sunday at the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup at San Diego Bayfair.
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
SAN DIEGO — Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it.
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom, Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show
A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
Acapela to Make San Diego Debut This Month
LA’s Modern Mexican Restaurant to Expand in Southern California Soon
Inside the team pioneering California’s red flag law
“Red flag” laws have been slow to take off in many places, but San Diego’s program shows how advocates hope gun violence restraining orders can be used to prevent tragedy.
