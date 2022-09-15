ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Luxury Apts Coming to Oceanside’s El Corazon

Sudberry Properties has started construction of a luxury apartment complex in the El Corazon community of Oceanside, a 465-acre former open-pit sand mine that the city acquired in 1994. Sudberry was chosen in 2011 as the lead developer of the commercial portion of El Corazon − and is in the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

DHL Expands San Diego Footprint

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 but today headquartered in Bonn, Germany, courier company DHL has invested $22 million to expand its main service center in San Diego. The world’s leading producer of international express shipping services, DHL’s new 86,000-square foot facility at 655 Gateway Center Way is more than double the size of its previous location, which was 26,000 square feet, and adds needed warehousing and office space, company leaders say.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

SDBJ INSIDER

The San Diego Workforce Partnership has added two new board members to its Workforce Development Board − Efrem Bycer and Jamie Gardner. Bycer leads North America workforce policy partnerships and global sustainability policy partnerships for LinkedIn. He worked at the City of San Diego and the San Diego Regional EDC before launching Code for America’s Economic Development team, which focused on improving the user experience of workforce development services.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

UCSD Gets $150M for Stem Cell Research

Philanthropist T. Denny Sanford is donating $150 million for stem cell research that will help people live healthier, longer lives. Sanford’s record gift will fund a new UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute that will focus on regenerative medicine. “This investment enables the team to dream beyond what...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Brenner Brings Collaborative Experience to New CEO Role

Dr. David Brenner, M.D. has a long history of leading, founding and collaborating top research institutes in San Diego. In addition to serving as vice chancellor for Health Services at UC San Diego for the last 15 years where he guided nearly $2 billion in expansions that included the opening of the Jacobs Medical Center and the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, Brenner was instrumental in starting the Institute for Engineering in Medicine, the Institute for Genomic Medicine, the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, the UC San Diego Sanford Clinical Stem Cell Program and the C3 Cancer Center Consortium.
SAN DIEGO, CA

