Willington, CT

Register Citizen

Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say

HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Milford, CT
Crime & Safety
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
Fox News

Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed

The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home

A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
New Britain Herald

New Britain woman sentenced to probation for theft of man who was given, Xanax alcohol, leaving him unconscious

NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say

HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury. Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are […]
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching

The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

MIDDLETOWN — East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of animal cruelty, prompting a pretrial hearing next month. Superior Court Judge Neeta M. Vatti scheduled the hearing for October 13. Wall, 30, was arrested July 29 following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit into her alleged mistreatment of several horses while working as a trainer at White Birch Farm in Portland.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
WTNH

Person of interest identified in deadly East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 28-year-old Devonte Gardner on the ground near Park Avenue and Garden Street at about 7:45 p.m. Police said he was shot “several times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they have identified a […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT

