NBC Connecticut
EXCLUSIVE: New Insights Into Allegations Against Trooper Involved in Brookfield Crash
NBC Connecticut has obtained video from an alleged hit-and-run by a state police sergeant when she was off duty in a police cruiser. The incident happened in Brookfield near the intersection of Route 7 and Route 202 in late July. NBC Connecticut got the video through a Freedom of Information...
Register Citizen
Former Wethersfield attorney gets 45 months for defrauding investor of $1.3 million, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A former Wethersfield attorney was sentenced to 45 months in prison Thursday for helping defraud a would-be investor of $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, of Bolton, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
Register Citizen
Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say
HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed
The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
Newburgh man sentenced to 22 years in prison for double shooting
A Newburgh man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his part in a double shooting.
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
Register Citizen
Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home
A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman sentenced to probation for theft of man who was given, Xanax alcohol, leaving him unconscious
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury. Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are […]
zip06.com
Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching
The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
Register Citizen
East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges
MIDDLETOWN — East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of animal cruelty, prompting a pretrial hearing next month. Superior Court Judge Neeta M. Vatti scheduled the hearing for October 13. Wall, 30, was arrested July 29 following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit into her alleged mistreatment of several horses while working as a trainer at White Birch Farm in Portland.
Person of interest identified in deadly East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 28-year-old Devonte Gardner on the ground near Park Avenue and Garden Street at about 7:45 p.m. Police said he was shot “several times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they have identified a […]
