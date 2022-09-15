Read full article on original website
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car
WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Three People Injured in New Haven Shootings
Police are looking into what led up to three shootings Friday night in the Elm City. Authorities said the first shooting happened around 5:08 p.m. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls about a person shot on Lombard Street. When police arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old...
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Driving a Dirt Bike Strikes, Injures Pedestrian in Plainfield
A 15-year-old who was driving a dirt bike struck and injured a pedestrian in Plainfield on Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Front Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. Investigators said a 15-year-old from Central Village was driving a dirt bike...
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
zip06.com
Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching
The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
Eyewitness News
Two attempted robberies at Webster Banks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Webster banks were held up today in two different Connecticut town. The suspect appears to have a penchant for Webster banks. The Webster bank on North Main Street in West Hartford was hit this morning. 40 minutes later, another one was held up in nearby Simsbury.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
Police: 17-year-old and 18-year-old charged for attempted murder in Peekskill shooting
Police say two people in Peekskill were charged for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured two people in July.
Eyewitness News
Police arrest 2 teens in Hamden shooting, carjacking
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two teens are facing charges after a shooting and carjacking in Hamden. Police said it happened July 21 on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue. A 46-year-old Hamden man was approached by two suspects. They demanded his vehicle at gunpoint, said police. Authorities said the man...
Man shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
Eyewitness News
Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
Register Citizen
Police: Two arrested after man crashes into police cruisers
WATERBURY — Police say a local man was charged with drug, firearm and driving offenses Thursday night after he struck two police cruisers with a car. Officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Angel Drive at 8:30 p.m. when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a parked vehicle in violation of several motor vehicle laws, according to police. The driver reversed the vehicle, hitting two police vehicles and disabling his own, police said.
Register Citizen
Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing
TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
Shelton Man Nabbed For Pulling Gun At Monroe Wine Shop, Police Say
Shoppers at a Fairfield County wine shop received quite a scare when they were quickly rushed to an adjacent store after a man walked inside and pointed a loaded gun. The incident took place in Monroe around 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 574 Wines on Route 11. According...
