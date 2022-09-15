ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say

HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car

WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three People Injured in New Haven Shootings

NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching

The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two attempted robberies at Webster Banks

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Webster banks were held up today in two different Connecticut town. The suspect appears to have a penchant for Webster banks. The Webster bank on North Main Street in West Hartford was hit this morning. 40 minutes later, another one was held up in nearby Simsbury.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting

Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police arrest 2 teens in Hamden shooting, carjacking

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two teens are facing charges after a shooting and carjacking in Hamden. Police said it happened July 21 on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue. A 46-year-old Hamden man was approached by two suspects. They demanded his vehicle at gunpoint, said police. Authorities said the man...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Two arrested after man crashes into police cruisers

WATERBURY — Police say a local man was charged with drug, firearm and driving offenses Thursday night after he struck two police cruisers with a car. Officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Angel Drive at 8:30 p.m. when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a parked vehicle in violation of several motor vehicle laws, according to police. The driver reversed the vehicle, hitting two police vehicles and disabling his own, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing

TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
TORRINGTON, CT

