Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
MotorTrend Magazine
Tesla Wants You to Stop Filming Its Cars Mowing Down Child-Sized Mannequins
There is a legitimate debate to be had over whether Autopilot, Tesla's lane-centering and adaptive cruise control driver assists isn't as safe or capable as it claims. But as with many things Tesla, things can easily get muddy, and not just because the pioneering automotive automaker evaporated its PR team years ago. Take, for example, The Dawn Project founded by Dan O'Dowd, who also owns Green Hills Software, which technically competes with Tesla's software. O'Dowd himself has kicked off a congressional bid vowing to rid the world of the "scourge" that is Autopilot, and recently released a video showing a Tesla running Autopilot running over a child mannequin to "prove" the system's failings.
Elon Musk is receiving weekly reports detailing how many Tesla employees are staying away from the office
Elon Musk and other Tesla executives receive weekly reports on employees' office attendance. Tesla employees told CNBC that the reports were based on data from workers scanning badges at facilities. Employees have also complained that Tesla facilities are not able to properly accommodate office work. Elon Musk and other senior...
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fisker Hits a Major Milestone on Road to Affordable EVs for All
On the one hand, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has no intentions of producing a low-cost all-electric vehicle, one of its top executives confirmed on Tuesday. On the flip side is Fisker (FSR) , the upstart EV maker run by electric-vehicle veteran Henrik Fisker, which also on Tuesday rolled out its very first Fisker Ocean on Magna International’s (MGA) high-volume production line.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
RELATED PEOPLE
insideevs.com
Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand
As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
Elon Musk's Tesla accused of fraud, false advertising of 'autopilot' technology in lawsuit
A Tesla customer filed a class-action suit against Tesla, alleging the company and CEO Elon Musk misrepresented its "autopilot" technology.
Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
notebookcheck.net
Teslas cost US$36,000 to make and cheaper model is on the way thanks to new Gigafactories
The Model Y will most likely become the world's most popular car ever next year, reiterated a Tesla exec in a wide-ranging interview. Currently, it costs Tesla US$36,000 to produce one car on average, but in the future that cost will be brought down, paving the way for the elusive cheap mass model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
TechCrunch
Drivers sue Tesla for alleged false advertising of Autopilot and FSD software
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the California Northern District Court alleging that Tesla’s ADAS systems cause vehicles to run red lights, miss turns and veer into traffic, all the while costing Tesla owners thousands of dollars. Tesla vehicles come standard with an ADAS known as Autopilot. However, owners...
Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions
Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
Tesla is sued by drivers over alleged false Autopilot, Full Self-Driving claims
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) was sued on Wednesday in a proposed class action accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of misleading the public by falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Could Put its Battery-Making Plans in Germany on Hold
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be putting its plans of manufacturing battery cells in Germany on hold, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report said that currently, the electric vehicle (EV) major is focused on qualifying for EV and battery manufacturing tax credits in the U.S. The report said...
insideevs.com
As Tesla's Sales Soar In China, It May Be Considering A New Approach
Tesla has always followed its own unique path, and it doesn't adhere to traditional practices. The company has proven such over the years, and it's constantly adapting and implementing new approaches to streamline its processes, save money, and find further success. Now, two people with information about Tesla's future plans claim it's looking at new ways to sell its EVs in China.
TechSpot
Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal faces in-depth watchdog investigation
In a nutshell: Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is expected to face increased scrutiny from regulators in the UK and Brussels after the company failed to address concerns that the deal is anti-competitive and will prevent rival consoles and cloud gaming/subscription services from accessing Activision Blizzard games. Earlier...
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0