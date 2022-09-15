ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now

By NewsOne Staff
 2 days ago

A sign reads "Black Lives Matter" at the 16th Street Baptist Church, a Civil Rights historical site where four young girls were killed in a Ku Klux Klan bombing in 1953, on March 27, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama.

UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 15, 2022

Originally published Sept. 15, 2018

T hursday marked the 59th anniversary of white supremacists’ deadly bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The act of terror by four members of the KKK at the historic Black church killed four little girls: 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley, and 11-year-old Denise McNair. Nearly two dozen others were injured in the blast that used dynamite.

Efforts at seeking compensation for survivors of the blast have stalled, as reported by the Associated Press .

Sarah Collins Rudolph, a bombing victim who lost an eye from the explosion, was scheduled to meet Thursday with President Joe Biden in the White House. She told the Associated Press that she blames the segregationist Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace for inciting the violence on that fateful day.

“If they hadn’t stirred up all that racist hate that was going on at the time I don’t believe that church would have been bombed,” Rudolph said.

Former Sen. Doug Jones, who successfully prosecuted two men for the bombing decades ago, recounted the case earlier this year while working as the Jerome Lyle Rappaport distinguished visiting professor at Boston College Law School.

“It is history because what happened in Birmingham, and particularly on September 15, 1963, was one of those real horrific acts of the civil rights era,” Jones recalled back in March. “It is part of Birmingham’s history, but more importantly, it’s part of America’s history.”

Following the Birmingham Church Bombing , the community reacted by staging a protest, which resulted in a violent reaction from police.

The church was a frequent meeting place for prominent civil rights leaders and leading Black voices, including Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, it was those fateful series of events that helped prompt King’s famous Letter From Birmingham that “his decision not to call off the demonstrations in the face of continued bloodshed at the hands of local law enforcement officials,” History.com reminded readers.

President Barack Obama would go on to sign a bill awarding the four young victims of the tragic 1963 Birmingham church bombing with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Barbara Cross, a friend of the girls who survived the church bombing, once recounted to TIME how close she was to possibly being the fifth person killed.

“I will never stop crying thinking about it,” said Cross, who was 13 at the time.

The last surviving bomber was denied parole in 2016 and remained in prison for his role in the mass murder.

Keep scrolling to see vintage images paired with more recent pictures from the bombing, its violent aftermath and resulting protests.

The post 16th Street Baptist Church Birmingham Bombing Photos, Then And Now appeared first on NewsOne .

1. Men Searching Wreckage of Burned Building

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7agW_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Men search through the ruins of building burned during a fire in Birmingham, Alabama sparked by racial tension.

2. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMpvZ_0hwaBHQG00
Source:Getty

Street Baptist Church, site of the September 15, 1963 Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama on July 5, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

3. Bomb-damaged trailers at the Gaston Motel, Birmingham, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7L8X_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

CIRCA 1963: Bomb-damaged trailers at the Gaston Motel, Birmingham, Alabama

4. Bomb-damaged home of Arthur Shores, NAACP attorney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgqMp_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

CIRCA 1963: African Americans viewing the bomb-damaged home of Arthur Shores, NAACP attorney, Birmingham, Alabama

5. ‘Bombing is a profession,’ James Meredith told a Denver audience

Source:Getty

SEP 22 1963; James Meredith; 'Bombing is a profession.'; James Meredith told a Denver audience of 1,400 Sunday not to be surprised if 'many, many' more are killed – like the children of Birmingham – in the civil rights struggle.

6. Obama Designates Congressional Gold Medal For Church Bombings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nktyz_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

President Barack Obama signs a bill in the Oval Office designating the Congressional Gold Medal to commemorate the four young girls killed during the 1963 bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, as (L-R) Birmingham Mayor William Bell, Dr Sharon Malone Holder, Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep Terri Sewell (D-AL), Thelma Pippen McNair, mother of Denise McNair, Lisa McNair, sister of Denise McNair and Dianne Braddock, sister of Carole Robertson look on May 24, 2013 in Washington, DC.

7. 16th Street Baptist Church, site of a 1963 bombing that killed four girls in retaliation of the civil rights movement, Birmingham, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSfH1_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

16th Street Baptist Church, site of a 1963 bombing that killed four girls in retaliation of the civil rights movement, Birmingham, Alabama.

8. Congressional Gold Medals Posthumously Awarded To Birmingham Bombing Victims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPOgM_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

U.S. House and Senate leaders posthumously present a Congressional Gold Medal to Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley, victims of the 1963 Birmingham bombing.

9. Congress Posthumously Honors Four Victims Of 1963 Birmingham Bombing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxjFt_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Jewell Chris McNair attends a ceremony where his daughter, Denise McNair and three other girls were posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal at the U.S. Capitol September 10, 2013 in Washington, DC. Denise McNair, Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson, and Cynthia Wesley were killed September 15, 1963 when members of the Ku Klux Klan bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

10. Congress Posthumously Honors Four Victims Of 1963 Birmingham Bombing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBkrt_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Diane Robertson Braddock wears a necklace with the image of her sister, Carole Robertson, who was one of the four young girls who were killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing during a ceremony to award the girls with the Congressional Gold Medal at the U.S. Capitol September 10, 2013 in Washington, DC.

11. Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church Stained Glass Window

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sf6CS_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church, Site Of 1963 Bombing, Stained Glass Window.

12. Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4e50_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Alabama, Birmingham, 16Th Street Baptist Church, Site Of 1963 Bombing.

13. The Congress of Racial Equality conducted march.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFRKz_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Photograph of the Congress of Racial Equality conducted march in memory of Negro youngsters killed in Birmingham bombings. Dated 1963.

14. Sidewalk Damaged by Bomb Blast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xDSU_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

African Americans sit on sidewalk littered with debris from a bomb blast at a nearby church which killed four children.

15. National Guard Troops After Quelling Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPrIl_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

National Guard troops rest after trying to calm a crowd participating in a violent protest sparked by the bombing of an African American meeting place and the home of Reverend A.D. King, brother to Martin Luther King, Jr.

16. Bomb Victim’s Mother Crying at Funeral Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgDXk_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

The mother of a child killed when a bomb exploded at an African American church breaks down in tears during a funeral service for those killed in the bombing.

17. Arrival of Alabama State Troopers in Birmingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxIcc_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

After the bombing of an African American church which killed four children, Alabama State Troopers arrive in Birmingham to assist local officers.

18. Bombed Car in Front of Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4wS3_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

A charred automobile sits outside of the 16th Street Baptist Church where followers of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. regularly meet.

19. Reverend. A.D. King Speaking at Violent Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VATY2_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Reverend A.D. King, brother of Martin Luther King, Jr. tries to calm a crowd participating in a violent protest sparked by the bombing of an African American meeting place on May 12, 1963.

20. Portrait of Former Klansman Bob Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLka0_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Bob Cherry, 47, a former Klansman from Birmingham, Alabama, was questioned 9/27 by Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley about the 1963 bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church which killed four young girls.

21. Crowd Around Carol Robertson’s Casket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZXHd_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Mourners crowd the entrance to St. John's African Methodist Church as the casket containing the body of 14-year-old Carol Robertson from the church. Robertson and three other girls were killed in the bombing of the nearby Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.

22. Mourners at Funeral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXsgo_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Mr. and Mrs. Alvin C. Robertson arrive for funeral services for their 14-year-old daughter Carol. She was one of four victims of a bomb explosion in the basement of the 16th Street Baptist Church.

23. Services for Birmingham Church Bombing Victim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1BJu_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Birmingham, Alabama: Graveside services at Woodlawn cemetery as body of Cynthia Dianne Wesley was buried. Officiating ministers are at left; family at right. Moments later, similar services were held at another grave nearby for Addie Mae Collins. Both girls were victims of the 9/15/1963 bombing of a Negro church.

24. Relative Grieving Bombing Victims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czDXA_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Birmingham, Alabama: attending the funeral services for the three girls killed in the September 15th bombing of a Negro church, family members comforts a younger relative as they lead her down the steps of the Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

25. Funeral for Church Bombing Victim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ko8Bu_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Mr. and Mrs. Alvin C. Robertson (center) hold hands as they leave St. John's African Methodist Episcopal Church on 9/17 after attending funeral services for their 14-year-old daughter, Carol. The girl was killed with three classmates when a bomb exploded in the 16th Street Babtist Church during Sunday School services on 9/15.

26. FBI Investigators at Bombed Birmingham Baptist Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHpo8_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Birmingham, Alabama: Grim faced crowd of Negroes watch (rear), as FBI bomb experts comb rubble-strewn street for clues to 9/15 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church. Four persons were killed in bombing; two others died in widespread racial violence incident which occured later.

27. Parents of Church Bombing Victim Carol Robertson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSmAc_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Birmingham, Alabama: Mr. & Mrs. Alvin C. Robertson, parents of 14-year-old Negro girl who was killed 9/15, when a bomb exploded in a Birmingham church, were overcome with emotion here as their daughter, Carol was buried.

28. Funeral for Bombing Victim Carol Robertson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MALVD_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Birmingham, Alabama: Faces of two unidentified Negro women are contorted by grief, as they weep at cemetery where body of 14-year-old Carol Robertson was buried 9/17. Child was one of four killed in 9/15 bombing of a Negro church.

29. Reaction to Birmingham Bombing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlHlC_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

9/22/1963-New York, NY: Thousands gathered at a rally to protest the murder of the children of Birmingham and to demand federal protection of negro people. Photo shows guest speakers and others on platform joining hands and singing. Girls in foreground hold a white 'coffin,' symbolic of the dead children of Birmingham. Some of the people on the platform are James Baldwin, Medgar Evers, Rev. Thomas Kilgore, Jr., Bayard Rustin and Norman Thomas.

30. Police Truck Moving Toward Fire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqHN2_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

An armored police truck stands by ready to disperse rioters. Fires in the background were set by black rioters in retaliation for the bombing of Minister A.D. King's home. King was the brother of Martin Luther King, Jr.

31. Abernathy,Shuttlesworth,King Walk Solemn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssklN_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

9/15/1963-Birmingham, AL: Negro leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (center), of Atlanta, is flanked by solemn visaged Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth (l) and Rev. Ralph Abernathy after King arrived here to consult with Birmingham Negro leaders about the 9/15 bombing of a Negro church.

32. Martin L. King Seated Addressing Camera

Source:Getty

9/16/1963-Birmingham, AL: Reverend Martin Luther King (C), flanked by Negro leaders Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth (R) and Dr. L.H. Pitts (L), calls on President Kennedy to send regular Army troops into this strife-torn city. King came here after the 9/15 bombing.

33. Martin Luther King Conducting Funeral Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CTzm_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Dr. Martin Luther Jr., dressed in a black robe, with a beam of sunlight streaming through behind him, conducts a solemn funeral service for 3 young African American girls killed in a church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama.

34. NEWS: SEP 15 Birmingham Empowerment Week Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAU5K_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

15 September 2013: US Attorney General Eric Holder and his wife, Sharon Malone, visit the Four Spirits statue before the memorial service at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church for the girls that were killed in the church bombing on September 15th, 1963.

35. Denver Post Archives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xeng2_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

SEP 22 1963 James Meredith 'Bombing is a profession.' James Meredith told a Denver audience of 1,400 Sunday not to be surprised if 'many, many' more are killed – like the children of Birmingham – in the civil rights struggle.

36. The Congress of Racial Equality conducted march.

Source:Getty

Photograph of the Congress of Racial Equality conducted march in memory of Negro youngsters killed in Birmingham bombings. Dated 1963.

37. Outside Arthur Shores’ Bombed Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paoLi_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

A group of onlookers stand on a sidewalk in front of NAACP attorney Arthur Shores' bomb-damaged home, Birmingham, Alabama, September 5, 1963. A sign on the lawn reads 'Danger Keep Out.'

38. The Wales Window for Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409hzQ_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

The Wales Window for Alabama, Unveiling Ceremony, Thomson House, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday 4th February 1965. Unveiled by The Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Alderman WJ Hartland JP. The stained glass window, designed by John Petts, was funded by donations from the people of Wales, to replace one shattered in a bomb explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, on 15th September 1963, killing four young black girls, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Carol Denise McNair.

39. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eL2fX_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JULY 05: 16th Street Baptist Church signage, site of the September 15, 1963 Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama on July 5, 2018.

40. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2dYf_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JULY 05: Stained glass windows at the 16th Street Baptist Church, site of the September 15, 1963 Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama on July 5, 2018.

41. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rrnzr_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JULY 05: 16th Street Baptist Church signage, site of the September 15, 1963 Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama on July 5, 2018.

42. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

Source:Getty

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JULY 05: A Monument dedicated to the four girls killed in the September 15, 1963 Church bombing stands outside the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama on July 5, 2018.

43. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4Qc5_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Two men with swastika armbands march before the White House in Washington, DC, with a banner reading 'We Mourn White Victims of Negro Crime', September 1963. They are reacting to the protests against the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama by white supremacists, in which four girls were killed.

44. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NhQ5_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory (1932 – 2017) addresses a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, September 1963. Behind him is a poster reading 'No More Birminghams', in reference to the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists.

45. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDwda_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Men with swastika armbands march before the White House in Washington, DC, with placards reading 'Negroes Murdered Whites' etc, September 1963. They are reacting to the protests against the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama by white supremacists, in which four girls were killed.

46. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

Two men march before the White House in Washington, DC, with a banner reading 'We Mourn White Victims of Negro Crime', September 1963. They are reacting to the protests against the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama by white supremacists, in which four girls were killed.

47. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

People holding hands at a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, September 1963.

48. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQBh9_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Women holding hands at a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, September 1963.

49. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

Women at a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists, September 1963.

50. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZARzr_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory (1932 – 2017) addresses a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists, September 1963.

51. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8UIj_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory (1932 – 2017) wearing a black armband at a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists, September 1963.

52. Martin L. King Seated Addressing Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTwvH_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

9/16/1963-Birmingham, AL: Reverend Martin Luther King (C), flanked by Negro leaders Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth (R) and Dr. L.H. Pitts (L), calls on President Kennedy to send regular Army troops into this strife-torn city. King came here after the 9/15 bombing.

53. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckQMl_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JULY 07: 16th Street Baptist Church, site of the September 15, 1963 Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama on July 7, 2018.

54. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWypk_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JULY 05: A Monument dedicated to the four girls killed in the September 15, 1963 Church bombing stands outside the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama on July 5, 2018.

55. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

Source:Getty

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JULY 05: 16th Street Baptist Church signage, site of the September 15, 1963 Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama on July 5, 2018.

56. Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akyyv_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JULY 07: 16th Street Baptist Church signage, site of the September 15, 1

57. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory (1932 – 2017) addresses a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, September 1963. Behind him is a poster reading ‘No More Birminghams’, in reference to the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,adult,adults only,one man only,washington dc,comedian,black and white,activist,archival,human interest,speech,protest,1963,racism,terrorism,politics and government,poster,human rights,dick gregory – activist

58. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

Two men with swastika armbands march before the White House in Washington, DC, with a banner reading ‘We Mourn White Victims of Negro Crime’, September 1963. They are reacting to the protests against the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama by white supremacists, in which four girls were killed. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,adult,adults only,only men,men,washington dc,black and white,archival,human interest,white house – washington dc,protest,1963,racism,banner – sign,fascism,marching,nazi swastika

59. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzU37_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Women at a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists, September 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,adult,adults only,only women,women,african ethnicity,washington dc,black and white,archival,gulf coast states,human interest,crowd,protest,1963,politics and government,birmingham – alabama,bombing,16th street baptist church – birmingham,human rights

60. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

Men with swastika armbands march before the White House in Washington, DC, with placards reading ‘Negroes Murdered Whites’ etc, September 1963. They are reacting to the protests against the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama by white supremacists, in which four girls were killed. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,adult,adults only,only men,men,washington dc,black and white,archival,human interest,police force,white house – washington dc,protest,1963,racism,banner – sign,fascism,placard,marching,nazi swastika

61. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

Women holding hands at a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, September 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,adult,adults only,only women,caucasian ethnicity,women,african ethnicity,sunglasses,two people,holding hands,washington dc,black and white,archival,gulf coast states,human interest,crowd,protest,1963,politics and government,birmingham – alabama,bombing,16th street baptist church – birmingham,human rights

62. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGl7f_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

People holding hands at a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, September 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,adult,men,women,african ethnicity,human body part,holding hands,washington dc,black and white,archival,gulf coast states,human limb,human arm,arms raised,limb,human interest,protest,1963,politics and government,birmingham – alabama,bombing,16th street baptist church – birmingham,human rights

63. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory (1932 – 2017) wearing a black armband at a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists, September 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,adult,adults only,one man only,washington dc,comedian,black and white,activist,archival,gulf coast states,human interest,protest,1963,mourning,politics and government,birmingham – alabama,bombing,16th street baptist church – birmingham,human rights,dick gregory – activist

64. Washington Protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbwY5_0hwaBHQG00 Source:Getty

Two men march before the White House in Washington, DC, with a banner reading ‘We Mourn White Victims of Negro Crime’, September 1963. They are reacting to the protests against the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama by white supremacists, in which four girls were killed. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) vertical,photography,adult,adults only,only men,men,washington dc,black and white,archival,human interest,white house – washington dc,protest,1963,racism,banner – sign,fascism,marching

65. Washington Protest

Source:Getty

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory (1932 – 2017) addresses a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, in the aftermath of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists, September 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) vertical,microphone,photography,people,one person,adult,adults only,one man only,washington dc,comedian,black and white,activist,archival,gulf coast states,human interest,speech,protest,1963,politics and government,birmingham – alabama,bombing,16th street baptist church – birmingham,human rights,dick gregory – activist

Comments / 1

 

