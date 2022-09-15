Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was shot in Jackson Park early Thursday, then ran to a gas station across the street and collapsed.

The man, 22, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot in the stomach and shoulder around 1 a.m., police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram