Chicago, IL

Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses

By Sun Times Media Wire
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was shot in Jackson Park early Thursday, then ran to a gas station across the street and collapsed.

The man, 22, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot in the stomach and shoulder around 1 a.m., police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Chicago, IL
All the latest local news from Chicago.

