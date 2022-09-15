ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metra trains will resume normal service following tentative railway union agreement

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A tentative railway labor agreement means relieving news for Metra riders.

Metra announced this morning that because a railway union strike has been averted they are lifting the planned shutdown of BNSF and three Union Pacific lines. All trains will run as regularly scheduled, Metra said.

Several Thursday evening BNSF and Union Pacific trains had been canceled yesterday in the anticipation of a freight train workers strike that could have started as early as Friday.

“We are greatly relieved that we will be able to continue to provide the safe and reliable service that you deserve and that you rely upon. Please accept our apologies for this week of uncertainty and anxiety, and our thanks for your patience and understanding,” Metra wrote in a tweet.

The shutdown of the four Metra lines would have affected thousands of commuters. According to Metra, on Tuesday, there were about 83,000 passenger trips or an estimated 41,500 commuters on the four lines that would have been impacted.

