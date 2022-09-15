ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Countries Texas exports the most goods to

By Stacker
American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Texas exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Texas.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYAZF_0hwaATjX00

1 / 30Canva

#30. Ecuador

– Exports: $1.8 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.3 billion)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($206.9 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($68.8 million)

– Total trade: $2.2 billion ($1.4 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $439.7 million
– Largest imports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($226.7 million)
— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($93.3 million)
— Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($45.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6CCP_0hwaATjX00

2 / 30jvphoto.ca // Shutterstock

#29. Dominican Republic

– Exports: $1.8 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.3 billion)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($188.9 million)
— Organic Chemicals ($84.6 million)

– Total trade: $2.1 billion ($1.6 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $215.3 million
– Largest imports:
— Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($71.0 million)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($41.2 million)
— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($27.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PlCeI_0hwaATjX00

3 / 30Canva

#28. Vietnam

– Exports: $1.9 billion
– Largest exports:
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($728.4 million)
— Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($446.0 million)
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($178.3 million)

– Total trade: $16.6 billion ($12.8 billion trade deficit)
– Imports: $14.7 billion
– Largest imports:
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.5 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)
— Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($922.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtYib_0hwaATjX00

4 / 30Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#27. Saudi Arabia

– Exports: $1.9 billion
– Largest exports:
— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($541.3 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($355.7 million)
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($150.6 million)

– Total trade: $6.7 billion ($2.9 billion trade deficit)
– Imports: $4.8 billion
– Largest imports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($4.5 billion)
— Organic Chemicals ($70.6 million)
— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($58.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BezW7_0hwaATjX00

5 / 30Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#26. Argentina

– Exports: $2.1 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($949.1 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($387.5 million)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($213.3 million)

– Total trade: $2.6 billion ($1.6 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $520.2 million
– Largest imports:
— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($199.5 million)
— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($68.2 million)
— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($39.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nTOO_0hwaATjX00

6 / 30Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#25. Thailand

– Exports: $2.1 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($910.9 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($513.7 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($169.1 million)

– Total trade: $6.2 billion ($2.1 billion trade deficit)
– Imports: $4.2 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.5 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.1 billion)
— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($456.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7BhT_0hwaATjX00

7 / 30Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock

#24. Australia

– Exports: $2.5 billion
– Largest exports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($562.7 million)
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($494.5 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($305.3 million)

– Total trade: $3.0 billion ($1.9 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $513.7 million
– Largest imports:
— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($108.7 million)
— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($78.4 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($52.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYA8K_0hwaATjX00

8 / 30Olena Tur // Shutterstock

#23. Turkey

– Exports: $2.7 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.2 billion)
— Organic Chemicals ($608.5 million)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($309.3 million)

– Total trade: $4.9 billion ($479.6 million trade surplus)
– Imports: $2.2 billion
– Largest imports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($494.7 million)
— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($286.6 million)
— Iron And Steel ($247.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjhQx_0hwaATjX00

9 / 30Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#22. Indonesia

– Exports: $2.9 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.1 billion)
— Organic Chemicals ($262.0 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($134.2 million)

– Total trade: $4.4 billion ($1.3 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $1.5 billion
– Largest imports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($282.5 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($188.9 million)
— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($134.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iz1Tj_0hwaATjX00

10 / 30Romrodphoto // Shutterstock

#21. United Arab Emirates

– Exports: $2.9 billion
– Largest exports:
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($721.6 million)
— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($549.9 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($541.7 million)

– Total trade: $4.0 billion ($1.8 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $1.1 billion
– Largest imports:
— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($339.5 million)
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($183.8 million)
— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($145.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgzLk_0hwaATjX00

11 / 30Canva

#20. Hong Kong

– Exports: $3.0 billion
– Largest exports:
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.0 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($428.6 million)
— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($70.7 million)

– Total trade: $3.1 billion ($2.8 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $151.8 million
– Largest imports:
— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($72.2 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.8 million)
— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($13.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7DSE_0hwaATjX00

12 / 30Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#19. Peru

– Exports: $3.4 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.4 billion)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($309.2 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($177.5 million)

– Total trade: $4.2 billion ($2.7 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $728.9 million
– Largest imports:
— Ores, Slag And Ash ($204.0 million)
— Copper And Articles Thereof ($176.4 million)
— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($145.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bXHp_0hwaATjX00

13 / 30Canva

#18. Italy

– Exports: $4.1 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.8 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($318.3 million)
— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($256.9 million)

– Total trade: $8.6 billion ($352.5 million trade deficit)
– Imports: $4.5 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)
— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($264.6 million)
— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($262.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRmYF_0hwaATjX00

14 / 30Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#17. Spain

– Exports: $4.2 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.1 billion)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($272.9 million)
— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($162.1 million)

– Total trade: $5.8 billion ($2.5 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $1.6 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($296.7 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($239.6 million)
— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($192.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVGCT_0hwaATjX00

15 / 30Tupungato // Shutterstock

#16. France

– Exports: $5.2 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.2 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($571.1 million)
— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($378.7 million)

– Total trade: $8.8 billion ($1.6 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $3.6 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($759.0 million)
— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($553.4 million)
— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($362.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wONL_0hwaATjX00

16 / 30Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#15. Colombia

– Exports: $5.5 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.1 billion)
— Organic Chemicals ($929.8 million)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($537.1 million)

– Total trade: $8.7 billion ($2.2 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $3.2 billion
– Largest imports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.4 billion)
— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($406.9 million)
— Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($121.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvUw0_0hwaATjX00

17 / 30Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#14. Chile

– Exports: $5.5 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.9 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($343.4 million)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($321.5 million)

– Total trade: $7.0 billion ($4.1 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $1.5 billion
– Largest imports:
— Copper And Articles Thereof ($842.2 million)
— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($175.0 million)
— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($100.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BERBf_0hwaATjX00

18 / 30S-F // Shutterstock

#13. Belgium

– Exports: $5.6 billion
– Largest exports:
— Organic Chemicals ($2.2 billion)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.2 billion)
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($808.0 million)

– Total trade: $6.6 billion ($4.6 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $1.0 billion
– Largest imports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($219.1 million)
— Organic Chemicals ($156.9 million)
— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($106.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmhZt_0hwaATjX00

19 / 30Canva

#12. Germany

– Exports: $5.9 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.8 billion)
— Pharmaceutical Products ($769.8 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($679.2 million)

– Total trade: $13.9 billion ($2.1 billion trade deficit)
– Imports: $8.0 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.9 billion)
— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.8 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($621.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwMnR_0hwaATjX00

20 / 30Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

#11. Singapore

– Exports: $7.9 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($4.0 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($960.3 million)
— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($513.6 million)

– Total trade: $9.5 billion ($6.3 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $1.6 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($602.3 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($477.4 million)
— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($268.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Vz0v_0hwaATjX00

21 / 30Canva

#10. Taiwan

– Exports: $9.3 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($4.0 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.1 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.7 billion)

– Total trade: $15.1 billion ($3.5 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $5.8 billion
– Largest imports:
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.2 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 billion)
— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($243.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zg8T6_0hwaATjX00

22 / 30Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock

#9. United Kingdom

– Exports: $9.4 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($6.5 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($590.6 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($503.5 million)

– Total trade: $13.8 billion ($4.9 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $4.5 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($958.5 million)
— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($525.8 million)
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($423.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcYaO_0hwaATjX00

23 / 30Yasonya // Shutterstock

#8. Netherlands

– Exports: $13.1 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($9.3 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 billion)
— Organic Chemicals ($878.2 million)

– Total trade: $15.2 billion ($10.9 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $2.1 billion
– Largest imports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($591.9 million)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($450.7 million)
— Organic Chemicals ($191.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eFTa_0hwaATjX00

24 / 30Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#7. India

– Exports: $13.2 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($10.2 billion)
— Organic Chemicals ($970.3 million)
— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($331.0 million)

– Total trade: $18.1 billion ($8.3 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $4.9 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($592.7 million)
— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($503.4 million)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($494.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZNuI_0hwaATjX00

25 / 30Canva

#6. Japan

– Exports: $13.5 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($8.4 billion)
— Organic Chemicals ($1.7 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($832.9 million)

– Total trade: $34.9 billion ($7.9 billion trade deficit)
– Imports: $21.4 billion
– Largest imports:
— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($15.7 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.0 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.3 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2y1r_0hwaATjX00

26 / 30Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#5. Brazil

– Exports: $14.5 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($9.7 billion)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.1 billion)
— Organic Chemicals ($932.3 million)

– Total trade: $18.2 billion ($10.7 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $3.8 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($598.4 million)
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($394.6 million)
— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($388.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ojij3_0hwaATjX00

27 / 30Kampon // Shutterstock

#4. South Korea

– Exports: $18.8 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($11.1 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.3 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.3 billion)

– Total trade: $28.7 billion ($8.9 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $9.9 billion
– Largest imports:
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.6 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.9 billion)
— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($955.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7MRm_0hwaATjX00

28 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

– Exports: $21.6 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($8.5 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.2 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.0 billion)

– Total trade: $56.3 billion ($13.0 billion trade deficit)
– Imports: $34.7 billion
– Largest imports:
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.7 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.2 billion)
— Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($1.9 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A584j_0hwaATjX00

29 / 30Canva

#2. Canada

– Exports: $29.0 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($8.4 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.2 billion)
— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($3.0 billion)

– Total trade: $50.3 billion ($7.8 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $21.3 billion
– Largest imports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($7.7 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.1 billion)
— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($1.4 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368d8S_0hwaATjX00

30 / 30Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock

#1. Mexico

– Exports: $123.1 billion
– Largest exports:
— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($35.5 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($22.4 billion)
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($18.4 billion)

– Total trade: $231.4 billion ($14.8 billion trade surplus)
– Imports: $108.3 billion
– Largest imports:
— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($26.5 billion)
— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.0 billion)
— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($13.8 billion)

International Business Times

India Plans No More Funding For Sri Lanka As IMF Talks Progress - Sources

India does not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka on top of the nearly $4 billion it has extended this year, two sources told Reuters, as the island's battered economy starts to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the IMF. India has been the biggest provider...
ECONOMY
