Amtrak cancels long-distance trains ahead of possible strike, in-state Illinois lines also affected

Among many consequences going unreported that will ensue if Amendment 1 passes is the end of exclusive bargaining power for government unions. If voters approve the amendment in November, any group of public workers will have a constitutional right to bargain for most anything they want through whatever representatives they want. In other words, they could create their own union of sorts to make demands different from, or in addition to, those of the big public unions. The drafters may not have intended that, but it’s what the proposed amendment says plainly.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO