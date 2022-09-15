Amtrak cancels long-distance trains ahead of possible strike, in-state Illinois lines also affected

Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
OPINION: Tier 2 State worker pensioners could use Amendment 1 to revolt for a fair deal
Among many consequences going unreported that will ensue if Amendment 1 passes is the end of exclusive bargaining power for government unions. If voters approve the amendment in November, any group of public workers will have a constitutional right to bargain for most anything they want through whatever representatives they want. In other words, they could create their own union of sorts to make demands different from, or in addition to, those of the big public unions. The drafters may not have intended that, but it’s what the proposed amendment says plainly.
muddyrivernews.com
National Farm Safety and Health Week: Farming is the most dangerous job in U.S.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — More people die while farming each year than while serving as police officers, firefighters or other emergency responders. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That is seven times higher than the national average for workers.
Comments / 0