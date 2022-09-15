Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Kidzpacks
Jessica Dedert talks about the volunteer group that puts together thousands of meals a week for kids in the Quincy Public School system. And QU President Brian McGee tells us why he believes the school’s enrollment took a big jump this year. Liquor Booth, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia, Harvey’s,...
muddyrivernews.com
Lunch with the mayor on Wednesday to benefit Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition
QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup will be hosting a “Lunch with the Mayor” event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in City Council chambers. In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, a walking taco bar fundraiser will be served to benefit the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Free-will donations will be accepted. All donations will benefit the coalition.
muddyrivernews.com
Koetters ready to start family, won’t run for second term on Quincy Park Board
QUINCY — Nathan Koetters says he won’t run for re-election to the Quincy Park Board during the April 2023 election. Koetters, who is turning 40 this week, will serve just one term after he was elected to fill one of three open seats in April 2019. He thought one term was plenty, and he’s ready to start a family after marrying Ashley Strieker in June.
muddyrivernews.com
Well-traveled manager wants to improve reliability of air service at Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY — Chuck Miller grew up in Ohio, spent 29 years in Alaska and has held positions all over the world. He’s spent the last six months as an airfield manager for a U.S. Army installation while living with his wife, his daughter and four granddaughters in Copperas Cove, Texas. He will start a new job Monday as the manager of Quincy Regional Airport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the editor: Recycling should be a responsibility of everyone, and everyone should pay for it
A row of recycling tubs on a Quincy street wait to be emptied by a city crew. | File photo by David Adam. Concerning the story on recycling on Muddy River News, the number of people interested in the topic who attended the meeting doesn’t count those of us who watched it on TV at home. I couldn’t make it to the council chambers, but fortunately I could watch it “live” on (Xfinity Cable) Channel 15, so I got to see most of it.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Free Public Library to celebrate international ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’ for a week starting Monday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Free Public Library will celebrate International “Talk Like a Pirate Day” during the week of Sept. 19-24. Beginning Monday, the official date for the “holiday,” the library will offer passive activities including coloring pages and puzzles. A take-home craft kit for children will be available in the Children’s Room while supplies last. Story times will be books about pirates as well. Preschool story time is held on Tuesday, Babies and Books on Thursday and Read and Glue, for the early elementary kids, is on Saturday. All three programs start at 10:30 a.m.
muddyrivernews.com
City-wide cleanup event open Sept. 26-30 in Quincy Town Center parking lot
QUINCY — The City of Quincy’s annual city-wide cleanup event, in conjunction with Republic Services, will be held Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland) at 3203 Broadway. The cleanup site will be staffed and...
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU to celebrate Constitution Day Monday; House Rep. Richey to speak
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University will celebrate Constitution Day with Missouri House Rep. Doug Richey at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 in the Roland Fine Arts Center. This Constitution Day event is in partnership with the Moorman Foundation as part of the Free Society Speaker Series at HLGU. In a press release, Eric Turner, chair of the arts and humanities division at HLGU said, “Doug is a perfect fit as he embodies both a pastor’s heart and a sharp, scholarly mind with respect to the political landscape in Missouri.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
Kvitle branches out to start his own optometry business while following his father’s legacy
QUINCY — Jason Kvitle remembers reading the phrase, “The currency of our world is not money. It’s time.”. It has stuck with him forever. Kvitle, 35, is nervous and excited as he’s halfway through his first month as the owner of Kvitle Eye Care Associates at 1107 College Avenue, but he also appreciates the time he spent learning his craft as an optometrist at Family Eyecare and Contact Lens Center — owned and operated by his father, Kirk.
muddyrivernews.com
Largest exhibit of area artists open at Hannibal Art Club from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Original works by artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are the highlight of the Hannibal Art Club’s 58th annual area artist exhibit and competition, ORiGINALE. The exhibit opens to the public on Friday, Sept. 23, with an exhibit opening and awards presentation at 7 p.m.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 18, 2022
Darlene Gieselman, 626 Jefferson, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from her gray 1995 Buick while parked at 620 Jefferson between 8-31 and 9-2. 121. Monica Willing (38) 5503 State St. Quincy, IL for operating uninsured vehicle at 4th and Spring. NTA. 128. Jorge A Arguello (22) Pharr, TX...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Allison M. Bakrow of Belleville sold a residence at 1526 College...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
muddyrivernews.com
Safe Kids Adams County to host car seat round-up Thursday
QUINCY — Safe Kids Adams County is having a car seat roundup to dispose of old/expired car seats from noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Adams County Health Department parking lot, 330 Vermont. “There are several factors that make a car seat unsafe. If a car seat is...
muddyrivernews.com
City says no identity theft, fraud discovered after investigation of cybersecurity incident
QUINCY – Officials from the city of Quincy say no evidence of identity theft or fraud was found after an investigation of a cybersecurity incident that happened in May 2022. A press release issued late Monday afternoon said the city’s municipal operations now are fully functional. “The city...
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Blotter for Sept. 9-15, 2022
WILLIAMSON,REBECCA A (46 of Nauvoo, IL) McDonough County Warrant. SPRINKLE,ANTHONY L (32 of Augusta, IL) Hancock County Warrant. JONES,DERRICK W (32 of Knoxville, IL) Hancock County Warrant. RAGAIN,COLTON W (24 of Carthage, IL) Illegal Squealing/Screeching Tires. 09/12/2022. TAYLOR,LEROY (58 of Monmouth, IL) Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident. 09/13/2022.
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield man facing charges of theft from youth football team, family that lost home in fire
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The head coach of a youth football organization in Pike County was arrested last week and faces theft charges. Officers from the Pittsfield Police Department arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Robinson, 25, of Pittsfield on Tuesday. A press release from the police department said the arrest is the result of an investigation into suspicious purchases made from a checking account belonging to the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club.
Comments / 0