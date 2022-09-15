ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

wksu.org

Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River

It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
HILLSVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Local doctor offers fall/winter health advice

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can feel it in the air, fall and winter are almost here. With the change in cooler weather, there are more active diseases that can spread. Dr. Anthony Russo, a physician of internal medicine with Steward Medical Group, said it’s getting into flu season right now, and there are more viruses that spread more rapidly when the weather cools.
WARREN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weekend Fun In Middlefield

Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair

Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger

Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Man murdered in Downtown Youngstown remembered during vigil

Nearly two years to the date, a man that was shot at the Struthers' home where 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was killed has now been shot to death as well. The 32-year-old man shot and killed in Downtown Youngstown early Sunday, Sept. 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
