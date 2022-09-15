Read full article on original website
Related
wksu.org
Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River
It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
WYTV.com
Local doctor offers fall/winter health advice
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can feel it in the air, fall and winter are almost here. With the change in cooler weather, there are more active diseases that can spread. Dr. Anthony Russo, a physician of internal medicine with Steward Medical Group, said it’s getting into flu season right now, and there are more viruses that spread more rapidly when the weather cools.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weekend Fun In Middlefield
Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Johnny Appleseed’ arrives in Lisbon ahead of weekend festival
"Johnny Appleseed" is ready for this weekend's festival in Lisbon, held in his honor.
Local hospital to hold special hiring event
Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions.
3 local schools named Department of Education’s ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
This year, schools from 45 different states were recognized.
RELATED PEOPLE
Other name changes could come as offensive word stripped from local places
Locally, that means Squaw Creek, Little Squaw Creek and Squaw Valley Park Lake will now be called Girard Creek, Little Girard Creek and Girard Valley Park Lake. There could be other changes as well.
WFMJ.com
Bob Hagan challenges Michael Rulli to debate after Rulli accuses him of harassing customers
Republican Ohio Senate candidate, Michael Rulli has accused his Democratic candidate, Bob Hagan of walking into his grocery store and harassing customers. The allegations came to light after Rulli posted a video to his Facebook page of a man who is said to be Hagan walking inside the store, walking around the produce department and eventually leaving.
Local court closing after nearly 100 years
East Liverpool Municipal Court will close this week after 96 years in operation.
WFMJ.com
History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair
Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger
Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Country music stars coming to Youngstown
Presale tickets will be sold online only on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The online promo code is HUMAN.
WFMJ.com
Man murdered in Downtown Youngstown remembered during vigil
Nearly two years to the date, a man that was shot at the Struthers' home where 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was killed has now been shot to death as well. The 32-year-old man shot and killed in Downtown Youngstown early Sunday, Sept. 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Downtown Youngstown streets remained closed early Monday after weekend Oh Wow event
Watermelons will explode and eggs will be dropped from 50 feet in the air in the middle of downtown Youngstown this Sunday afternoon. Those are just two of many experiments that will be demonstrated as part of OHWOW!'s Silly Science Sunday. The event will shut down part of Central Square,...
Local apple festivals in the Valley this weekend
(WKBN)- Two apple festivals will be happening this weekend.
WFMJ.com
Arson ruled as cause of fire at Youngstown's former Colonial House restaurant
The Chief Investigator for the Youngstown Fire Department has ruled arson as the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a once-popular restaurant on the city's South Side. Just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building that once was home to the Colonial House on the 2600 block of Market Street.
Local low-cost vet clinic reopens after temporary closure
This is because the clinic provides low- to no-cost vet services.
Comments / 0