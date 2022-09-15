Walmart shoppers will now be able to virtually try on clothes without leaving home. A new feature, rolled out on Thursday in Walmart’s iOS app, uses photos that customers upload to show how clothing will look on their bodies. The technology, called Be Your Own Model, utilizes machine learning technology and does more than just superimpose images of garments on potential buyers. “We don’t want it to look like a paper doll,” says Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S. “It’s way more sophisticated than that.”

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO