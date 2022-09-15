ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The Associated Press

JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
MAKEUP
The US Sun

Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
AOL Corp

Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
RETAIL
WWD

Walmart Shoppers Can Now Be Their Own Fashion Models

Walmart is upping the ante on its virtual fashion platform. Starting today, shoppers can be their own models by uploading a photo to the Walmart app and virtually trying on clothes before they buy. “This is one of the most exciting times in the e-commerce space because it introduces a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNBC

Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
Fast Company

Walmart rolls out a new AR feature to let you try on clothing virtually

Walmart shoppers will now be able to virtually try on clothes without leaving home. A new feature, rolled out on Thursday in Walmart’s iOS app, uses photos that customers upload to show how clothing will look on their bodies. The technology, called Be Your Own Model, utilizes machine learning technology and does more than just superimpose images of garments on potential buyers. “We don’t want it to look like a paper doll,” says Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S. “It’s way more sophisticated than that.”
CELL PHONES
Lootpress

Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line

The Kroger Co. announced today Smart Way, a new opening price point Our Brands product line. This line brings together 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find identity. “As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. “Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time.”
RETAIL
Business Insider

Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
BUSINESS

