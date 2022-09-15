Read full article on original website
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
Huge Kroger changes are announced for major cities across US and store promises it will save shoppers time
KROGER will be joining the likes of Uber Eats and Postmates with a brand new delivery service on its site after announcing changes to stores across the US. Customers will now be able to place grocery orders on Kroger.com or the Kroger app. National grocery chain Kroger will also be...
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout
WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
I’m an ex-Kroger employee – there’s a major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkout and it will get them in trouble
AN ex-Kroger employee has revealed the major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkouts. The former worker took to Reddit to reveal what shoppers are doing wrong and how it could get them in trouble. After a customer complained about being stopped at a Kroger's exit for the sixth time, the...
Shopping At Costco Without A Membership
Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Walmart will ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. Customers who are unaware of the policy, or...
Amazon shutters dozens of warehouses as consumers return to stores
Amazon's pandemic-fueled warehouse expansion appears to have run its course, and the company is now reportedly scaling back the growth of its operations.
I tested the Amazon Go store with no self-checkout and no lines – but I was still charged for the wrong items
A SHOPPER has claimed a new Amazon convenience store with cutting-edge tech that's supposed to empower you to grab items and leave isn't always accurate. Just Walk Out technology at the brand new Amazon Go locations allows customers to avoid self-checkout and lines, but Rich DeMuro said the futuristic store charged him for the wrong items.
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Kroger are altering their self check out forever – but traditional shoppers will be very disappointed with major change
KROGER has rolled out a new shopping tool across hundreds of its stores, changing how customers check out their groceries. The retailer has introduced the KroGo cart – a buggy that comes with a scanner, a built-in camera, and a touch screen. Kroger bosses have claimed that shoppers will...
Walmart Shoppers Can Now Be Their Own Fashion Models
Walmart is upping the ante on its virtual fashion platform. Starting today, shoppers can be their own models by uploading a photo to the Walmart app and virtually trying on clothes before they buy. “This is one of the most exciting times in the e-commerce space because it introduces a...
Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service
Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Walmart rolls out a new AR feature to let you try on clothing virtually
Walmart shoppers will now be able to virtually try on clothes without leaving home. A new feature, rolled out on Thursday in Walmart’s iOS app, uses photos that customers upload to show how clothing will look on their bodies. The technology, called Be Your Own Model, utilizes machine learning technology and does more than just superimpose images of garments on potential buyers. “We don’t want it to look like a paper doll,” says Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S. “It’s way more sophisticated than that.”
Kroger announces massive expansion affecting all 60million households who shop there
KROGER is expanding its marketing methods to help advertisers offer more savings to customers and reach households via streaming and Smart TVs. Advertisers using Kroger's retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), will be able to target a greater number of households with relevant ads. “Streaming is the number-one way...
Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line
The Kroger Co. announced today Smart Way, a new opening price point Our Brands product line. This line brings together 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find identity. “As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. “Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time.”
Walmart Wants You to ‘Be Your Own Model’ with Expanded Virtual Try-On Service
Walmart is expanding its virtual try-on service. The Arkansas-based big box retailer announced on Thursday that it has launched the next phase of its virtual try-on technology with “Be Your Own Model.”. According to Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands at Walmart U.S., this experience allows customers...
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
