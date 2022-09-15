Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes avoids sack, throws ridiculous sidearm pass for touchdown against Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a while to get going in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but once he led his team into the red zone it was six points or bust. Down 10-0 with about 11:48 left in the second quarter, Mahomes rolled...
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
Why Chiefs' midfield, end zone logos in Arrowhead Stadium for Chargers Thursday night game look like they're from 1972
If you’re watching Thursday night’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game — airing on Amazon Prime, by the way, as are almost all the rest of the Thursday NFL games in 2022 — and seeing some very old-fashioned looking logos on the field … you’re not alone.
Top Twitter reactions from Chargers' 27-24 loss to Chiefs
In the Thursday night bout between superstar quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, Mahomes and the Chiefs escaped with a victory to kick off Week 2. Following the game, the many people on social media reacted to Los Angeles’ loss to Kansas City.
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
NFL Week 2 player props: Betting on what was missing from Week 1
The tagline at the bottom of this article is supposed to be tongue-in-cheek but was proven true yet again when Travis Etienne, already over on his receiving yards, did this:. Alas, he didn't get those fumbled yards back despite a full second half to do so. Still, our player props for Week 1 finished at 7-3 (+3.7 units) to give us a nice start to the season.
Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pacers Player
According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons signed former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes.
thecomeback.com
Former Pro Bowl running back blasts Bill Belichick
The New England Patriots have been one of the most accomplished franchises in all of sports in recent memory, winning six Super Bowl championships since 2002. Much of that was thanks to the pairing of longtime head coach Bill Belichick and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ever since the two...
Kansas Football’s Twitter Does Hilarious Q&A During Lightning Delay
Jayhawks fans found a fun way to pass the time after Saturday’s game against Houston was interrupted in the first half.
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Packers DC addresses Jaire Alexander’s Justin Jefferson complaint
Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers defense had a rough start to the season. Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. During the Packers’ loss, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put on a career-best performance. The third-year wide receiver recorded nine receptions for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. At the moment, he is currently the league leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Bengals' Elizabeth Blackburn replaces Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on NFL international committee
Elizabeth Blackburn of the Cincinnati Bengals will replace Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on the NFL’s international committee in 2022. Ross, who had penalties handed down on him last month by the NFL over tampering allegations involving Tom Brady, was removed from three different committees, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.
2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 2 picks
Last week, I went 8-8 on my picks. No, I did not flip a coin. I also counted the tie between Houston and Indianapolis as a loss because I did not pick for a tie to happen. Well, I have another chance this week to make amends for my mediocre predictions.
Fantasy: Week 2 Rankings - Tight Ends (Standard)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 2.
The Detroit Pistons Have Waived A Player
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons waived 24-year-old Micah Potter.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
Week 1 of the NFL season was … consequential. We saw big upsets, significant injuries and breakout performances aplenty. Good news: We're just getting started. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every game that will be played in Week 2. And make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for previews and predictions each week.
