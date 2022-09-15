ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TODAY.com

What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion

On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
Washington Examiner

Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban

Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
Chalkbeat

When can students, parents reach out after hours to teachers?

Dr. Kem,Do you have any advice for setting boundaries when it comes to students reaching out after school hours? I want to be available for my students but I’ve also had parents complain when I don’t email a student back right away, even if it’s late at night. How do I find a balance? — Access or Excess[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] ...
Observer

Being a Foster Parent Is Hard. This TikTok Account Tries to Make it Easier.

This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. According to the most recent survey conducted in 2020, there are more than 400,000 foster children in 215,000 foster homes in the U.S. One such foster parent is Laura, a California millennial who has fostered children with her husband since 2019. The couple operates a therapeutic foster home, which means they have additional training for kids who need a higher level of care. She asked to be referred to by only her first name because she houses especially vulnerable children and has encountered intrusive followers on social media.
legalreader.com

Everything You Need to Know about US Law Regarding Child Custody

After the divorce, if one parent still wants to modify custody but the other parent disagrees, it’s time for the court to get involved. Child custody is never an easy subject. Each state is different, and if you or someone you know is going through this situation, it’s always good to see how the law works. But let’s face it, not everyone knows how US laws work. If you’re interested in this topic, this article will provide the essential information you need about child custody.
BBC

US abortion bans leave grey areas in complicated pregnancies

Moments after unveiling a bill that would ban all abortions in the United States at 15 weeks, US Senator Lindsey Graham was interrupted by a mother with a devastating story. "I did everything right and at 16 weeks we found out that our son would likely not live," Ashbey Beasley told a crowded room. "When he was born, for eight days he bled from every orifice of his body," she said.
Axios

Texas court expands protections for families with trans kids

A Texas judge expanded an injunction on Friday to block state officials from investigating families with trans children that belong to PFLAG National, an LGBTQ advocacy group, the ACLU announced. The big picture: The decision expands on a district court's previous injunction to protect some families that are part of...
legalreader.com

How to Win Child Custody Cases for Fathers Who are Equally Fit for Parenting

One of the most common mistakes fathers make is to presume that the court will grant primary custody to the mother unless they prove otherwise to the court. In many child custody battles, there’s always been a lack of sympathy for fathers who are equally fit or better for parenting. The majority of the time, mothers are seen as the ones worthy of having custody, but that’s not always the case.
TIME

What Babies and Toddlers Need to Become Good Readers

Smart serves as affiliated faculty in educational policy and leadership in the College of Education at Marquette University and is the author of Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six. A growing number of states, cities, and districts are now requiring schools to teach phonics....
