3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Parking lot closures and new paths expected at Rockwood Park during renovations
Construction on new paths at Rockwood Park will cause road closures, limited parking and different routes around the park starting this weekend.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
'It was just unbelievable': Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
Lane closures on Chamberlayne, Lombardy begin today
According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, there will be daily intermittent lane closures on Lombardy Street and Chamberlayne Avenue. The closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Friday, Sept. 23.
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt Returns for a Spooky Good Time
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt makes its return beginning Saturday, September 24 and it’s bigger and scarier than ever, with six mazes, five scare zones and new live shows, along with hundreds of monsters roaming the midways. During the nighttime event, guests can also get their adrenaline fix on more than 20 rides, including Twisted Timbers, IntimidatorTM 305 and Dominator, as fog and darkness blanket the park. The Great Pumpkin Fest also returns September 24 with family-friendly daytime Halloween fun in Planet Snoopy.
Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight
On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
Weekend Radar: Street Art Festival, PlantFest, James River Park System Birthday Party, Veggie Fest
RVA Street Art Festival at the Power Plant on the Canal Walk. The old murals are gone. Long live the new murals. Well at least until we have another Street Art Festival. 2022 RVA STREET ART FESTIVAL – THE RETURN TO THE POWERPLANT. The RVA Street Art Festival will...
City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
