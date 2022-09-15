Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece Hypes Gear Fifth With Luffy's Wildest Statue Yet
One Piece's War For Wano Arc was an epic battle for Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, pitting the Shonen protagonists against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. In the final battle between the swashbuckling captains, Luffy was granted a new transformation in Gear Fifth, which has yet to make its way to the anime adaptation but has helped in creating an epic new statue. As the Final Arc approaches, expect Gear Fifth to emerge once again as its anime arrival inches closer.
ComicBook
Golden Kamuy Season 4 Releases New Poster
Golden Kamuy is one of the returning franchises in the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule (which is likely going to be the most stacked season of the year overall), and the anime has dropped a new poster for Season 4 to celebrate! Satoru Noda's original manga run of the series came to an end earlier this year, but the anime adaptation is still going strong as the fourth season of the series is getting ready. As Sugimoto and Asirpa take on the next part of the dangerous hunt for the gold, there are going to be plenty of new players joining the fray this time around.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases New Episodes of Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy
In the anime streaming wars, Netflix is putting its best foot forward by releasing exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and too many others to count. Earlier this year, the streaming service dove into an ultra-violent universe thanks to Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy and Dark Schneider fans might be happy to hear that new episodes are now available. Continuing to explore the kingdom, Metallicana, episodes fourteen through twenty-four bring the series to an end, for now.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gives Breath Of The Wild 2 Its Long-Awaited Release
Nintendo fans had one big question for the gaming company's big Nintendo Direct on September 13, and that was all about the hit Zelda series of games and the hotly-anticipated next title. After the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" it was only a matter of time, after all, for details on the sequel to be announced. Now, we have both a name for the game and a release date.
IGN
Breath of the Wild 2 FINALLY Gets Release Date, Official Title - IGN Games Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,The sequel to Breath of the Wild has been officially announced. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule. A press release for the sequel to Breath of the Wild included a description that confirms the floating islands above Hyrule will offer a new vertical space to explore in the open world.Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Rare has confirmed that GoldenEye 007 is also coming to Xbox alongside Nintendo Switch following months of rumors.Following years of half-baked announcements, Nintendo has finally confirmed that Pikmin 4 is in fact real and officially coming in 2023.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2 Release Date Rumored
Marvel Studios laid out a majority of its Phase 5 slate and teased what's to come in Phase 6 during San Diego Comic-Con. However, one project missing from the announcements was Shang-Chi 2. The sequel to last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bringing back director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu. It's very likely a Shang-Chi sequel will land before Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in 2025, but that still leaves two years for Marvel to settle on a release date. Thankfully, a Reddit scooper has revealed the exact date their sources believe Shang-Chi 2 will arrive in theaters.
ComicBook
One Piece Odyssey Will Revisit Familiar Anime Locales
One Piece Odyssey is the next installment when it comes to video games involving Eiichiro Oda's wildly popular Shonen franchise, with this upcoming entry involving an original story created by the mangaka that steals Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates' powers. While this new game will feature many new characters and environments, the latest trailer for Odyssey reveals that familiar locales from the anime will be making an appearance as the Straw Hats' memories are being used against them on this mysterious island.
Digital Trends
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
It’s time to ready your hidden blades once again, assassins, because a brand new entry in the series is upon us. All the leaks and rumors have turned out to be true, and the next installment in the franchise has been officially revealed as Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This franchise has undergone some major changes in recent entries, and there’s a lot of talk about with the next game shaking things up yet again. All that remains to be seen, but perhaps there are some secrets that could point to some answers.
Like A Dragon: Ishin! - What We Know So Far About The Yakuza Spin-Off
Revealed during the September 13 PlayStation State of Play, "Like a Dragon: Ishin!" is a remake from Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studios. The game plays similar to "Yakuza" but takes place in 1860s Japan as the era of the Samurai comes to an end. While it was announced during the PlayStation State of Play, the game is launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam in February 2023.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
Collider
'Spy x Family' Season 1 Part 2 Trailer Teases Loid's Upcoming Mission
It’s almost here! Soon the first episode of Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 will be released and today, September 15, in anticipation of the comeback of the most peculiar and adorable family in recent anime history, Tokyo-based distribution company TOHO posted on their official YouTube channel a brand-new trailer that teases the next predicament to be faced by the Forgers.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2’s release date was just announced—and you can expect to squad up before Thanksgiving hits
At long last, the release date for the highly anticipated Warzone 2.0 is here. Warzone 2.0 will launch on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for all players, and it will be free to play. Reports had previously—and correctly—indicated the release date would be coming a few weeks after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. And it makes sense that this would be the case since the games are closely connected in terms of mechanics and many CoD players will likely want to play both as soon as they possibly can.
Engadget
Yakuza spinoffs ‘Judgment’ and ‘Lost Judgment’ finally arrive on Steam
In a surprising turn of events, Sega has released Yakuza series spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment on Steam. The former first arrived on PlayStation 4 in before making its way to current generation consoles and Stadia . Judgment casts players as Takayuki Yagami, a private detective investigating a serial murder case in a fictional part of Tokyo modeled after the city’s famous Kabukicho district. The game’s 2021 sequel, Lost Judgment, takes place three years later and has a darker tone and new gameplay elements.
epicstream.com
Willow Disney+ Release Date, Cast Updates, Plot, Trailers, and Everything We Know
Willow was a fantasy film released in 1988, written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. In 2022, Disney+ is about to release a series sequel of the film, with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role. As we wait for the series to premiere, here is everything we know about Disney+’s Willow.
Polygon
Bandai Namco’s big One Piece RPG is out in January
Bandai Namco released a new trailer on Thursday announcing One Piece Odyssey, the upcoming JRPG based on the long-running anime and manga One Piece, is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on January 13. With an original story featuring character and monster designs by...
Genshin Impact Is Getting an Anime Adaptation
The anime adaptation from studio Ufotable is currently in the earliest stages of production, as revealed by developer miHoYo.
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
NME
‘Suikoden 1’ and ‘2’ are getting remastered for 2023
Konami has announced a remake bundle for Suikoden 1 and 2, which will be released in 2023. The remaster was announced at the Tokyo Game Show today (September 16), with confirmation that the new versions of Suikoden 1 and 2 will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.
