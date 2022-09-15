ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City

Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Timothée Chalamet Poses in Crystal-Trimmed Leopard Jacket, Boots and Sporty Sneakers in New Snapshots from Italy

Timothée Chalamet took a break from promoting “Bones And All” to share some snapshots from his time in Italy, while debuting the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In a new post on Instagram, the “Call Me By Your Name” star posted a photo dump that included images of sneakers, an oil painting and even a photo of fashion designer Haider Ackermann posing atop a boat. However, it also featured two prominent snapshots of Chalamet himself, in two vastly different outfits. The first was seen in a photo of the actor with friend Stephane Bak, wearing a white T-shirt, black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Carolina Herrera creates a secret garden at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Carolina Herrera unfurled blossoms at New York Fashion Week with a collection that plays with the fresh colors of an unkempt garden. "I like this idea of creating a garden for a spring collection," said creative director Wes Gordon, who found inspiration from his favorite childhood book, Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden," as well as an archival floral fabric book.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara. Posing before the show, Holmes was draped in a black gown by Ford. Styled by Brie Welch, the actress’ long-sleeved piece featured a floor-length skirt and cinched wrapped bodice. Giving the piece a subtly dramatic edge was an attached hood, a silhouette made iconic by none other than Grace Jones. Completing Holmes’ outfit was a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Cara Delevingne Skips Her Own New York Fashion Week Event After Sparking Concern About Her Erratic Behavior

Where's Cara?Though Cara Delevingne lent half of her famous moniker to Karl Lagerfeld’s CARA LOVES KARL collection, which she helped create for the late Chanel designer’s eponymous fashion house, the model was nowhere to be found when it came to the capsule’s New York Fashion Week launch party. On Monday, September 12, attendees, including stars like model Candice Swanepoel and Lara Stone, walked the black carpet and into Saga restaurant in Manhattan’s Financial District, finding Delevingne’s collection but not Delevinge at her namesake event.Despite her conspicuous absence from the event, the runway maven addressed her collection both on social media...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Moto-Chic in Brown Leather Jacket & Pumps To Party During NYFW

NYFW is here, and Gigi Hadid is making the rounds The model hit British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s party for his memoir “A Visible Man” on Thursday. Other attendees included Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and more. To the party, Hadid wore a matching two-piece set. Her brown leather jacket featured a thick black stripe across the bodice and arms and also featured multiple zippers. Her pants had a thick black stripe down the side with a zipper. She tied her hair back in a sleek, twisted ponytail and wore small stud earrings, and carried a black top handle bag. The Guest in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit

Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
CELEBRITIES

