Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral on TV and Online
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. More than a week after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the late monarch's funeral will be broadcast live. Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Sept. 19, with the royal family laying her to rest at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II—who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8—made history as the longest reigning monarch. Although many around the world will be traveling to pay their respects, the event will also be able to view from home.
Will King Charles replace the Queen on money and stamps in the U.K.? Here’s what will change after her death
King Charles III pictured with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2019. The U.K. has a new monarch, King Charles III, after Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. The King referred to the news as “a moment of great sadness” and...
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
Queen Elizabeth's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on which the Imperial State Crown was placed on a velvet cushion along with a wreath of flowers What is perhaps Queen Elizabeth's best-known crown was placed on top of her casket as she left her royal residence of Buckingham Palace for the last time. On Wednesday, the coffin of the late Queen, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland, traveled to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on...
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” King Charles’ sister says in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours...
Where Will King Charles III and Queen Camilla Live?
A new monarch has succeeded the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday at Balmoral Castle: King Charles III, who is expected to address the British nation today. Where will Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?. With an estimated worth of $4.9 billion and 775 rooms, Buckingham Palace in...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Prince Harry Seen Landing in Scotland After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Going to his grandmother’s side. Prince Harry was seen landing in Aberdeen, Scotland, after Queen Elizabeth II‘s death at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday, September 8. The 37-year-old royal was still on his way to join other members of the royal family when the longest-reigning...
King Charles and Siblings Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin in Solemn Procession
King Charles III and siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were part of a solemn procession today as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The royal family will reportedly hold a vigil at the cathedral later in the day, and the...
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
The United Kingdom – and the world – is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Watch the video above to see what some are calling a sign from the heavens. As crowds of reporters, tourists and...
Live updates: Line through London to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin reaches 4 miles
Her coffin was led through London on Wednesday, with William and Harry walking behind it. The line to visit her coffin reached four miles on Thursday afternoon. Queen Elizabeth II died age 96 on September 8, ending an era for the United Kingdom and beginning the age of Charles III, her son and successor.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Queen funeral — latest: Queue continues to grow with eight-hour wait to see coffin
The queue to see the Queen’s coffin now stretches almost five miles and is now more than eight-hours long. Thousands have flocked to London to pay their respects after the late monarch’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is...
