In the years since making her debut in English-language films, Ana de Armas has earned herself a passionate following, with her talents as a performer often making her the breakout star of any project she takes part in. From Blade Runner 2049 to Knives Out to No Time to Die, she's an electrifying performer, managing to steal scenes from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. After excelling in a number of ensembles, de Armas fully takes center stage in Netflix's Blonde from writer/director Andrew Dominik, bringing to life the legacy of Marilyn Monroe, who is unquestionably one of the most famous figures in all of pop culture. Despite the project being poised to take de Armas into superstardom, the narrative itself is unwieldy and superficial, failing to offer the star the material she deserves.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO