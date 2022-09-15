Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Brad Pitt larks around with Ana de Armas as they giggle on the red carpet at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt larked around with Ana de Armas on the red carpet at premiere for Netflix film Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actor, 58, who also served as the film's producer, shared a giggle with the Spanish actress, 34, as he applauded her in front of the crowd.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Blonde review – Some like it rotten: Monroe biopic is moving, explicit and intensely irritating
Clocking in at nearly three hours, this phantasmal riff on the life of movie star Marilyn Monroe will do for people with bad backs what its inspiration, Joyce Carol Oates’ 738-page novel, did for fragile wrists. By turns ravishing, moving and intensely irritating, Blonde is, by the end, all a bit much – in every sense.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs
It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
Latin Superstar Eugenio Derbez Faces “Complicated” Surgery After Accident
Latin American superstar Eugenio Derbez has had an accident and will undergo a “complicated” surgery, his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, told his fans in an Instagram post. “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” Rosaldo wrote on Monday night, adding, “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Poland Names 'EO' as International Feature EntryChris Rock Says...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
wegotthiscovered.com
Eddie Redmayne admits his singing in ‘Les Miserables’ was ‘appalling’
During the Toronto International Film Festival, Eddie Redmayne admitted that he truly wished for empty chairs during his “appalling” vocal rendition as Marius in Les Misérables. Prompted by a conversation in which he sought to reflect on his career, Redmayne took a self-deprecating turn when he overly...
"The Music Man" closing despite box office success
NEW YORK -- Broadway's biggest hit since the pandemic shutdown made a shocking announcement Tuesday. "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is closing on Jan. 1.The musical revival has consistently been the top-selling show since it opened in December. Last week, "The Music Man" led all Broadway show grosses with $2.4 million, according to the Broadway League. The show got mixed reviews but boasts the star power of Jackman and Foster.
‘Blonde’ Film Review: Ana de Armas Recreates Marilyn and Norma Jean, in Black and White and Technicolor
Here’s a cocktail for you — let’s call it the “Blonde.” Start with a base of biographical fiction, add three parts mid-century photography, a heavy dash of bitters, a wash of bad taste and top with a Lynchian float. You’ll have something that kicks hard, if leaving you somewhat worse for wear once the intoxicants run their course.
Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh Boost Oscar Chances with TIFF Awards
Six months before the Academy Awards mean a long road for Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh, but the Toronto International Film Festival made these often-undervalued performers the ones to beat. “This is new for me,” Fraser said at Sunday’s fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards, where he made a charming and self-deprecating speech that played like an early rehearsal for the ones awaiting him on the Oscar trail. “Normally, I’m the guy at the podium who hands these things out.” Fraser teared up at a thunderous ovation that followed the premiere of “The Whale” in Venice, but TIFF threw him a homecoming party....
ComicBook
Blonde Review: Ana de Armas Hypnotizes in Hollow Marilyn Monroe Tribute
In the years since making her debut in English-language films, Ana de Armas has earned herself a passionate following, with her talents as a performer often making her the breakout star of any project she takes part in. From Blade Runner 2049 to Knives Out to No Time to Die, she's an electrifying performer, managing to steal scenes from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. After excelling in a number of ensembles, de Armas fully takes center stage in Netflix's Blonde from writer/director Andrew Dominik, bringing to life the legacy of Marilyn Monroe, who is unquestionably one of the most famous figures in all of pop culture. Despite the project being poised to take de Armas into superstardom, the narrative itself is unwieldy and superficial, failing to offer the star the material she deserves.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Pivots From HBO Max to February 2023 Theatrical Release
Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open in theaters Feb. 10, 2023 — the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day — after abandoning an exclusive release on HBO Max. Warner Bros. revealed the switch-up Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterClaire Danes to Star in Steven Soderbergh Limited Series at HBO MaxAnderson Cooper to Host Kering Foundation's Inaugural Caring for Women DinnerSalma Hayek Pinault, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood' The threequel will see Channing Tatum return as male stripper Mike Lane, a character loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Salma Hayek...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick
Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
Double Take: '90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda Seen For First Time In Months After Vanishing From Spotlight Nearly 20 Years Ago
'90s siren Bridget Fonda looked unrecognizable when she stepped out on the town for the first time in months after going missing in action from the spotlight almost 20 years ago. The 58-year-old former actress — known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and the film Singles — was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Trading in her acting class for home improvement projects, Fonda was photographed heading into a landscaping supply store. Wearing black pants, the once blonde beauty sported her salt and pepper-colored hair in a low ponytail and slipped on a pair...
21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
