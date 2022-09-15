Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
Amadhia
The Former Pro Skater to Bandcamp Pipeline: A Listener’s Guide
Whether or not you’ve ever touched griptape, you’re likely aware of the symbiotic relationship between skateboarding and music. Maybe you discovered the Dead Kennedys while playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater in grade school or copped the endearingly lo-fi soundtrack to Larry Clark’s KIDS on CD back in ‘95. While popular culture has made numerous attempts to replicate the spiritual link between each medium of expression, from Mid90s’ underground hip-hop needle drops to the bland pop-punk you’ll inevitably hear while trying on shoes at the mall, it never quite manages to nail down their distinct harmony.
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
Singer Bad Bunny brings entourage of 80 to Bay Area Puerto Rican restaurant
"It's like having Oprah come and visit us here": One of the managers says he is thankful the Puerto Rican superstar came to support the Puerto Rican restaurant - and the group ordered almost everything on the menu!
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
Bay Area to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend
Many confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo but the country's actual independence day is Sept. 16.
Latino pride; Bad Bunny's influence felt at a packed Oakland Coliseum
OAKLAND -- The vibes at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday night are almost hard to explain. Thousands of Bad Bunny fans packed the park singing along to all of his hits. Some held their flag – showing pride for where they're from. Others knew every lyric to every one of his songs. But the one thing in common – people were there to have a good time with the people they love while listening to Benito's voice."During the pandemic, I was going through a lot," said Lupe Calvillo, a fan. She was going through some mental health issues and his music...
oaklandside.org
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city
One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal. Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
hoodline.com
Black Star Pirate BBQ team opens live music & comfort food venue in Pt. Richmond
The team behind Richmond's artsy waterfront eatery-and-music-joint, Black Star Pirate BBQ, have opened another restaurant and live performance venue, this time in Point Richmond. It's called the Baltic Kiss, and it recently opened in the space belonging to Richmond's oldest bar, at 135 Park Place. Chef Tony Carracci, whose high-end...
American Closing SFO Flight Attendant Base: What’s The Real Motive?
American Airlines is closing a flight attendant base, and I can’t help but wonder the real reason for this. American Airlines closes San Francisco flight attendant base. American Airlines has revealed internally that it will be closing its flight attendant base in San Francisco (SFO). While San Francisco isn’t a hub for American, the airline does have a decent bit of service there, though there are no prospects of it growing.
diablomag.com
The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene
Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
The dangerous, untold story of how Bay Area author immigrated to US
Hispanic Heritage Month: Here's the journey of how author Javier Zamora made it to the US from the war-torn country of El Salvador at only the age of nine.
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
An Epic Boutique Music Festival Is Coming To Treasure Island In October
The Day To Night Festival is gearing up for an epic weekend on Treasure Island with headliners Dom Dolla and Artbat! Be sure to snag tickets for the weekend of October 15-16 to enjoy a small-scale festival with large-scale Bay views and the top DJs in the game. The festival turned out 5,000 people last year, so you’d better believe that this year will be even more of a hit. The two-day festival will happen from 12-9pm on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16. Here’s the lineup for both days: The festival is a collaboration between All Day All...
socketsite.com
Rare and Exquisite Pac Heights Home Drops 10 Percent
The “rare and exquisite” Pacific Heights at 1809 Lyon Street, an “architecturally distinctive” three-bedroom home with nearly 20-foot-high ceilings in the living/dining room, a European-style side courtyard, and a side-by-side garage for two (plus) cars, which is steps from Sacramento Street’s boutique shops and restaurants, sold for $4.01 million or roughly $1,273 per square foot in March of 2018.
3 people pulled from water in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco; 1 critical
SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco Friday. In one incident, an adult was taken to the emergency room and was reported to be in critical condition Friday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.At the same location, two additional adults were rescued and treated at the scene. Firefighters said those two victims were in stable condition. The incidents required the aid of several units and five rescue swimmers, according to the fire department.
