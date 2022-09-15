Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Man critically injured in hit-and-run at 7th and Red River in downtown Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing a street in the entertainment district in downtown Austin early Friday morning. Austin police say the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. on East 7th Street at Red River Street. Austin-Travis County...
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Travis County
One person has died after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 5300 block of Hudson Bend Road.
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
Child Died, 3 Others Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Austin police and ATCEMS responded to a rollover crash in East Travis County that claimed a child’s life and injured three others. The crash happened at the intersection of [..]
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
CBS Austin
One person injured in North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Austin Wednesday evening. Austin police said they responded to a shots-fired call at 8:08 p.m. at the 800 block of Thurmond Street. ALSO | Police searching for SE Austin robbery suspect who injured gas...
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
Missing Austin woman found safe, APD says
A missing Austin woman, who was at the center of a Silver Alert Friday, has been found safe.
CBS Austin
Two Austin teenagers arrested near LaGrange after police pursuit
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two Austin teenagers were arrested this week near LaGrange following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday around 12 p.m., DPS troopers alerted the office that they were in pursuit of a white Honda 4-door in Colorado County on State Highway 71 and headed westbound towards Fayette County. Their speeds reached 130 mph.
CBS Austin
APD investigating suspicious death at Northeast Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a Northeast Austin apartment early Thursday morning. It's not the first suspicious death at the complex. Police don't know a whole lot just yet -- they are not yet releasing the woman's name but said she was in her 30s.
Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
Suspect in central Austin jugging arrested after police track vehicle to San Antonio
The suspect of Monday's incident was identified as Jamarcus Drumgole, 31. He was charged with robbery and booked on an arrest warrant.
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over 'unfathomable' 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash
Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer's Association president Dennis Farris joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
KVUE
Austin police investigate 84 jugging cases
Austin police are investigating 84 jugging incidents from this year. Police have made an arrest in one of the cases.
fox7austin.com
Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD police arrest student for Akins High School threat
Austin ISD officials say a student has been arrested for a threat made at Akins Early College High School that placed the campus on "hold" on Thursday. District officials said the juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon. They're now facing felony charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. The...
