Rolling Stone

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.  Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Collider

'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story

During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
POPSUGAR

The Unbelievable True Story Behind Zac Efron's New Movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever"

Portraying a real-life figure is not out of the realm for Zac Efron. The actor previously transformed into the terrifying but charismatic serial killer Ted Bundy for Netflix's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and now, he's returning to the screen in another true-story adaptation, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The upcoming Apple TV+ film is based on the 2020 memoir "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War" by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue, the latter of whom is played on screen by Efron.
People

Don't Worry Darling Cinematographer Says Film's Set Was the 'Most Harmonious' He Has Ever Been On

"Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set," cinematographer Matthew Libatique said of Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde The Don't Worry Darling film set was an ideal one to work on, according to cinematographer Matthew Libatique. While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast, Libatique shared his experience working on the soon-to-be-released psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde.  "This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," he said. "Olivia built a team that...
Deadline

‘This is Not Hollywood — Avetrana’: Disney+ Puts Italian True Crime Drama Series Into Production

Disney+ has put Italian true crime drama This is Not Hollywood — Avetrana into production in Puglia. The four-part series (original title Avetrana – Qui non è Hollywood) is based on the true story of the death Sarah Scazzi and the massive media response. Each 80-minute episode takes point of view of one of the story’s main protagonists — Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima, who are played by Federica Pala, Giulia Perulli, Paolo De Vita and Vanessa Scalera, respectively. Imma Villa, Anna Ferzetti and Giancarlo Commare have also been cast for key roles in the show, which is based on Carmine Gazzanni and...
Variety

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Tyler Perry’s Accomplished Period Melodrama About Passing Proves He Should Get Serious More Often

Like an ice-cream shop that offers you the choice of pistachio or strawberry and nothing else, the movies Tyler Perry has been churning out for 20 years come in just two flavors: comedy and soap opera. It’s worth noting, in this case, how the flavors blend. Most often, they’re stacked right next to each other, as when Perry’s great sass-mouth frump Madea suddenly plops into the middle of a dramatic scene. Yet there’s a way that the antic, ribald broadness of Perry’s comedy bends the drama into being more over-the-top. That’s why his movies are all of a piece even...
wegotthiscovered.com

A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success

True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
Deadline

‘Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore Tapped To Direct Dramedy ‘The Guncle’ For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) has been tapped to develop and direct an adaptation of Steven Rowley’s acclaimed bestseller, The Guncle, for Lionsgate. The Guncle follows a reclusive, once-famous gay television star who takes his young niece and nephew into his Palm Springs home after their mother dies suddenly, introducing them to his outsized life and unique wisdom and bringing about healing for all three. Lionsgate landed rights to the book from Penguin Random House’s Putnam imprint, in a competitive situation, shortly after its publication last May. Rowley is adapting the screenplay and will exec produce. Kristin Burr will produce through her Burr! Productions,...
Deadline

Well Go USA Acquires Christmas Horror-Thriller ‘A Creature Was Stirring’ Starring ‘This Is Us’ Alum Chrissy Metz – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: The international and indie distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to A Creature Was Stirring, a previously unannounced Christmas horror-thriller, starring This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz. (Check out the first still from the pic, which wrapped production in July, below.) A Creature Was Stirring follows the overprotective mother and professional nurse Faith (Metz), who keeps her teenage daughter (Annalise Basso) locked securely in her room and subjected to constant methadone injections, their only means of sustaining a delicately balanced fever state that keeps a mysterious and terrifying affliction at bay. However, when a pair of strangers...
