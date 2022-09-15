Death notices for Sept. 3-13
- Johnathan Thomas Matthews, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Johnathan was born on Jan. 29, 1942. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Diane Carol Paver-Osborne, age 57, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Diane was born on Jan. 27, 1965. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Dallas E Searles, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Dallas was born on Jan. 12, 1939. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Renee Edwards, age 98, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Renee was born on Dec. 13, 1923. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Edward Winnewisser, age 98, of Atascadeon ro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Edward was born Sept. 2, 1924. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Carie Louise Barnette, age 58, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Carie was born May 7, 1964. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Jared Israel, age 81, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Jared was born May 8, 1941. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
