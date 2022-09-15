Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Putin to address Russia as Moscow-controlled regions unveil referendum plan
Vladimir Putin is expected to make a national address to the Russian people this evening – his first since the start of the war in February.There is speculation that he will announce further measures to shore up his apparently faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.Meanwhile, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine...
Moscow-held Ukraine regions to vote on annexation by Russia
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine will urgently vote on annexation by Russia, separatist officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv's troops wrest back territory captured by Moscow's forces. Ukraine's forces in the east are now pushing towards the village of Bilogorivka whose capture by Russia in May decimated Moscow's forces as they crossed the Siverskyi Donets river nearby.
UK PM Liz Truss, France's Macron pledge to improve energy cooperation
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Emmanuel Macron will work together to reduce volatility in the energy market and cut costs for households facing soaring bills, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
U.S. agency adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Networks Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) as threats to U.S. national security, the regulator said Tuesday.
Offering taste of normality, McDonald's reopens in Kyiv seven months into war
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kyiv residents braved the cold to queue for hours on Tuesday as McDonald's (MCD.N) opened three branches in the Ukrainian capital that had been shut since the Russian invasion began nearly seven months ago.
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said...
