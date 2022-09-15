CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 1 Clemson Tigers pushed past Presbyterian College (5-1-0) under the lights at Historic Riggs thanks to an electric performance by freshman Marco Garcia. The Tigers advanced to 7-1-0 in 4-0 fashion as Garcia recorded his first career goal and hat trick, becoming the first freshman Tiger to score a hat trick since Eric Quill in 1996.

