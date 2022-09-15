ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Putnam, Shipley Collect ACC Weekly Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that center Will Putnam (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium Turns 80

Note: The following appears in the Louisiana Tech football gameday program. Memorial Stadium turns 80 years old on Monday, Sept. 19. That’s right, the gates opened for the first time on Sept. 19, 1942, when the Tigers faced Presbyterian. Here are some of my favorite facts, figures and stories...
Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech Game Notes

Clemson won its ninth straight game to extend the Power Five’s longest active winning streak. Clemson’s current nine-game winning streak represents the 14th winning streak of nine games or more in program history. Clemson won its 36th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the...
Landon Walker | The NASCAR Tiger

Note: The following appears in the Lousiana Tech football gameday program. Landon Walker grew up in North Wilkesboro, N.C. Football was big in his family, as his father, Gary, was on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team. North Wilkesboro is also a hotbed for NASCAR. Fittingly, football and racing have...
Garcia’s Hat Trick Pushes the Tigers Past the Blue Hose

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 1 Clemson Tigers pushed past Presbyterian College (5-1-0) under the lights at Historic Riggs thanks to an electric performance by freshman Marco Garcia. The Tigers advanced to 7-1-0 in 4-0 fashion as Garcia recorded his first career goal and hat trick, becoming the first freshman Tiger to score a hat trick since Eric Quill in 1996.
