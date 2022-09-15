Read full article on original website
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next
It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral
The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country. "I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
Guard Collapses While Standing Watch at Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin
One of the Royal guards took a rough fall at Westminster Hall ... smacking HARD onto the floor as he stood watch beside Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. The guard was swaying side to side at the foot of the casket Wednesday before landing face-first on the ground ... the crash echoed through the Hall, with people rushing to his aid.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
There is sadness in the air but magic in the skies. On September 9, after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at age 96 at her Balmoral home in Scotland, multiple rainbows seemed to spontaneously appear in the skies over the United Kingdom. The U.K. is known...
Queen's Guard Collapses: How Long Are British Guards' Shifts?
The four days of Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state got off to a rocky start when one of the queen's guards collapsed by her coffin. The queen's body arrived in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where people have been given the chance to file past and pay respects. Unfortunately, just after midnight U.K. time, a guard, a member of the Royal Company of Archers, collapsed.
Snapping 'moving carpet' – Queen's corgis tested palace loyalties
Never at home unless surrounded by her favourite breed, the Queen championed corgis even though courtiers feared for their ankles
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
The United Kingdom – and the world – is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Watch the video above to see what some are calling a sign from the heavens. As crowds of reporters, tourists and...
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The incident happened in Westminster Hall on Friday night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene. “Some person decided they...
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Live updates: Line through London to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin reaches 4 miles
Her coffin was led through London on Wednesday, with William and Harry walking behind it. The line to visit her coffin reached four miles on Thursday afternoon. Queen Elizabeth II died age 96 on September 8, ending an era for the United Kingdom and beginning the age of Charles III, her son and successor.
China banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday.
5 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life and legacy
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the palace wrote, referencing Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the queen's traditional summer residence. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
