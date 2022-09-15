Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said President Biden has enacted "disastrous energy policies" in the name of climate change Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. JIM BANKS: Yeah, Joe Biden's the best thing that ever happened to Putin and Russia, and we're seeing that play out in realtime, and if Russia ends up winning in Ukraine, there are two people that Putin should thank: Greta Thunberg and Joe Biden because of the disastrous energy policies that they've enacted in the United States in the name of climate change and the Green New Deal.

