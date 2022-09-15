ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

President Biden to meet with Griner, Whelan families Friday

President Joe Biden will meet Friday at the White House with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two American citizens who remain detained in Russia. "The president wants to make sure their families know they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," said a senior administration official, who confirmed the meeting to ABC News.
POTUS
Fox News

GOP lawmaker says Biden is the 'best thing that ever happened' to Putin

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said President Biden has enacted "disastrous energy policies" in the name of climate change Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. JIM BANKS: Yeah, Joe Biden's the best thing that ever happened to Putin and Russia, and we're seeing that play out in realtime, and if Russia ends up winning in Ukraine, there are two people that Putin should thank: Greta Thunberg and Joe Biden because of the disastrous energy policies that they've enacted in the United States in the name of climate change and the Green New Deal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia

The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it's ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work "in a more just and reasonable direction.". Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
AFP

Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia

President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned in Russia, as the US works to bring them home, the White House said. After the meetings the White House released a statement saying Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long."
POTUS
960 The Ref

Biden chooses veteran diplomat for new US envoy to Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration has picked a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs as its nominee to be the next ambassador to Russia. Administration officials familiar with the matter say the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

Biden to sign order blocking Chinese investment in US tech

President Biden signed an executive order Thursday bolstering a regulatory committee's powers to review and take action on foreign investment in the U.S. economy, including in the tech sector where officials are increasingly concerned about Chinese actors. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Biden holds first in-person meetings with families of Americans detained in Russia

President Biden tried to reassure the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan that their cases are still "front of mind." After the secretary of state proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout for Griner and Whelan, the U.S. says there has been "no serious counter offer." Two U.S. officials tell NBC News the Russians want another Russian to be traded in addition to Bout.Sept. 16, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
thecomeback.com

Joe Biden meeting with Brittney Griner's family

The situation involving WNBA star Brittney Griner and her potential release from a Russian prison remains in flux and ever-evolving. In the meantime, President Joe Biden has scheduled a meeting on Friday with the families of Griner and Paul Whelan, another American currently imprisoned in Russia. Griner has been detained...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Visiting foreign lawmakers gang up on China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we measure the China fear factor among visiting foreign lawmakers to Washington, D.C. and take a close look at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns' video appeals to the Chinese internet. We'll also kick the tires on the Biden administration's moves to take the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework from slogan to strategy and profile the second in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping's hardline politics and personality.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

S.Africa leader vows cooperation with Biden but firm on Russia ties

South Africa's leader on Friday agreed to cooperate closely with US President Joe Biden on health, security and climate but warned against punishing African nations for maintaining ties with Russia. Ramaphosa said he sought to work together on security, including in South Africa's troubled neighbor Mozambique, as well as on climate change, a key priority for the Biden administration.
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

Biden Weighs Sanctions Salvo on China to Deter Taiwan Attack

The sanctions package would be unprecedented given the interdependence between the U.S. and Chinese economies. The White House is mulling a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the deliberations, which are at an...
FOREIGN POLICY

