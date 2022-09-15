Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
ABC News
President Biden to meet with Griner, Whelan families Friday
President Joe Biden will meet Friday at the White House with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two American citizens who remain detained in Russia. "The president wants to make sure their families know they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," said a senior administration official, who confirmed the meeting to ABC News.
GOP lawmaker says Biden is the 'best thing that ever happened' to Putin
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said President Biden has enacted "disastrous energy policies" in the name of climate change Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. JIM BANKS: Yeah, Joe Biden's the best thing that ever happened to Putin and Russia, and we're seeing that play out in realtime, and if Russia ends up winning in Ukraine, there are two people that Putin should thank: Greta Thunberg and Joe Biden because of the disastrous energy policies that they've enacted in the United States in the name of climate change and the Green New Deal.
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia
A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia
President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned in Russia, as the US works to bring them home, the White House said. After the meetings the White House released a statement saying Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long."
Biden talks inflation, Russia in ’60 Minutes’ interview
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down this week for his first interview of his presidency with the news magazine show “60 Minutes.”. CBS said on Thursday that Biden gave the interview to correspondent Scott Pelley while visiting Detroit on Wednesday, and that the two-part interview will air Sunday as part of the premiere of the program’s 55th season.
Biden chooses veteran diplomat for new US envoy to Russia
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration has picked a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs as its nominee to be the next ambassador to Russia. Administration officials familiar with the matter say the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. warns that Russia will step up covert political influence to undermine sanctions
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States expects that Russia will increasingly turn to covert political financing in the coming months to undermine international sanctions over the war in Ukraine and maintain Moscow's influence abroad, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday, citing declassified U.S. intelligence.
Biden to sign order blocking Chinese investment in US tech
President Biden signed an executive order Thursday bolstering a regulatory committee’s powers to review and take action on foreign investment in the U.S. economy, including in the tech sector where officials are increasingly concerned about Chinese actors. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency...
Russia spent $300 million to covertly influence world politics, U.S. government says
Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia's global covert efforts to support policies...
Biden selects career diplomat as new Russian ambassador: Reports
President Joe Biden is preparing to nominate Lynne Tracy, a career diplomat with years of experience in Russia and the region, as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia, according to reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden holds first in-person meetings with families of Americans detained in Russia
President Biden tried to reassure the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan that their cases are still “front of mind.” After the secretary of state proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout for Griner and Whelan, the U.S. says there has been “no serious counter offer.” Two U.S. officials tell NBC News the Russians want another Russian to be traded in addition to Bout.Sept. 16, 2022.
thecomeback.com
Joe Biden meeting with Brittney Griner’s family
The situation involving WNBA star Brittney Griner and her potential release from a Russian prison remains in flux and ever-evolving. In the meantime, President Joe Biden has scheduled a meeting on Friday with the families of Griner and Paul Whelan, another American currently imprisoned in Russia. Griner has been detained...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin, Xi meet, trash US in diplo-speak, vow to combat US in favor of ‘core interests’
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the United States’ so-called “provocations” in the Taiwan Strait during a meeting with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping on Thursday. Xi also said he wants to work with Russia to extend “strong support to each other on issues concerning their respective core interests.”
POLITICO
Visiting foreign lawmakers gang up on China
Hi, China Watchers. This week we measure the China fear factor among visiting foreign lawmakers to Washington, D.C. and take a close look at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ video appeals to the Chinese internet. We’ll also kick the tires on the Biden administration’s moves to take the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework from slogan to strategy and profile the second in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
S.Africa leader vows cooperation with Biden but firm on Russia ties
South Africa's leader on Friday agreed to cooperate closely with US President Joe Biden on health, security and climate but warned against punishing African nations for maintaining ties with Russia. Ramaphosa said he sought to work together on security, including in South Africa's troubled neighbor Mozambique, as well as on climate change, a key priority for the Biden administration.
nationalinterest.org
Biden Weighs Sanctions Salvo on China to Deter Taiwan Attack
The sanctions package would be unprecedented given the interdependence between the U.S. and Chinese economies. The White House is mulling a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the deliberations, which are at an...
U.S. Mulls Hitting China With Sanctions if It Invades Taiwan—Report
Discussions about a possible sanctions package are said to be in their early stages.
Comments / 0