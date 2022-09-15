Read full article on original website
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
Search underway for suspect after pursuit, crash near Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a suspect they said ran from a traffic stop on I-77 on Friday afternoon. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. after a trooper spotted a violation and attempted to stop the suspect.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified 28-year-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a motorcycle incident on Park Road off of US 1. The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
wach.com
SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
WIS-TV
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
wach.com
Neighbors still searching for answers of 94 year old's unsolved murder
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- This weekend it will be one year since 94 year old Ronnie Atkinson, was killed in her own home. All this time later, her killer is still out there. Columbia police are turning to the public to help solve this mystery. “We think about her often every...
wach.com
Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
2 juveniles in custody after incident at Philip Simmons High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles are in custody Friday after an investigation into suspicious activity outside Philip Simmons High School. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the school around 2:46 p.m. regarding a possible weapon on the school campus. One of the students was detained while another fled […]
Lake City police will honor officer one year after he died during pursuit
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police will honor Lt. John Stewart one year after he was killed in a crash during a pursuit one year ago, according to the city. Officers will wear bands across their badges for one week starting on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of Stewart’s death on Sept. 17, 2021. […]
WIS-TV
No reports of damages, injuries after shots heard near Sumter Co. elementary school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says no damage or injuries were reported this morning after officials reported hearing gunshots near an elementary school. On Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., the Sumter School District told deputies that two or three shots were heard from behind High...
Lexington County deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing neighbor after visit
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is in jail charged with attempted murder following a Monday night stabbing. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Doe Trail Court. Sheriff Jay Koon said that 60-year-old Brenda Sue Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
wach.com
Lexington County woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Lexington County woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor Monday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. LOCAL...
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
Domestic disturbance led to hours-long standoff at Dorchester County home
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office provided new information about an hours-long standoff with a suspect in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home off North Ridgebrook Drive around 1:00 p.m. – while en route, deputies learned the male subject […]
Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
wach.com
"Peace, that's all he was": Family of murdered 17-year-old seeks accountability
A judge made no final decision Thursday on whether to grant or deny bond to two of the three men accused of killing a 17-year-old teen earlier this year. But the victim's family seeks accountability. Back in July, 17-year-old Justice Rutherford was shot and killed while driving along Highway 1...
counton2.com
Williamsburg County deputies investigating after two injured in shooting
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Shortly after they arrived, deputies learned of another gunshot victim in...
wach.com
Police still searching for answers in death of longtime SC educator
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Friday marks the year anniversary of the death of a longtime Allen University professor Robbie Atkinson and police are still searching for answers. Columbia Police say 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson was found dead inside her Calhoun Street home on September 18, 2021. Anyone with information is...
