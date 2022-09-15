Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
RHMC Michiana receives $3,000 grant from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana has received a $3,000 grant from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council for refreshing laundry amenities at their house located in South Bend. “This grant will allow us to provide an even greater level of service to our...
Raw material shortage partially behind layoff at Warsaw manufacturing plant
189 people are being laid off at a northern Indiana manufacturing facility as one of the facilities closes.
abc57.com
South Bend opens applications for 3rd annual Alive Grant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --On Thursday, the City of South Bend began accepting applications for the 3rd annual South Bend Alive Grant program to award grant funding to organizations that work to reduce instances of violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires...
abc57.com
State's largest licensed marijuana event to take place in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – The state’s largest liscensed marijuana event takes place in Cassopolis today!. High Indotainment, a local cannabis company is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds from 3-10pm. The event is the first of its kind for High Indotainment, with an upwards...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
La Porte Parks & Rec leaders ask for community input
LA PORTE, Ind. -- The City of La Porte Parks & Recreation Department is looking for community input and feedback on its new five-year master plan meant to improve outdoor opportunities throughout the city. Residents are encouraged to take an online survey to record their responses, which is available at...
goshen.edu
A night at the gas station: Goshen’s secret community hub
There’s always miscellaneous beeping at a gas station. There’s the beep of the scanner, with its pitch rising every once in a while; the signature “ding dong” whenever someone steps inside; the aggressive pulsation of the credit card machine, lest you forget to grab your card.
Times-Union Newspaper
KGP To Lay Off 189 Workers
KGPCo intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGPCo, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
abc57.com
Annual sunflower contest honors memory of beloved son
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A 7-year-old boy died just before he could make it to the annual La Porte Sunflower Fair. Each year, a contest at the fair honors his memory. Even as Wyatt Wilke became ill, he was hoping to make it to the annual fair. Wilke died...
abc57.com
May House moved to new location on Riverside Drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The May House, a 2,400 square foot Georgian Colonial, was moved from Park Lane to its new home on Riverside Drive Thursday morning. “1929, built by the May family, the May family was responsible for one of the older law firms in town, but also built the neighborhood around it, and was part of the land that became Leeper Park," said Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Corn dog festival debuts in Bristol
BRISTOL, Ind. -- After months of preparation, the Bristol corn dog festival kicks off on Saturday. Summer Horan was joined by members of Monogram Foods, the to learn what's in store for the event.
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospitals awarded for maternity care excellence
SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Economic Alliance for Michigan has awarded Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph and Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles the Maternity Care Excellence Award. This is the 3rd consecutive year Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles has received this award. The award was...
abc57.com
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center celebrates recent graduates
While many kids are getting settled in for the school year, a select group of students are doing so for the very first time after graduating from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center. Seventeen local students with autism entered the classroom for the first time this year after achieving milestones in communication,...
abc57.com
Apple Festival returns to Nappanee for its 46th year
NAPPANEE, Ind.,-- The Apple Festival returns to Nappanee for its 46th year this weekend. Each year, Nappanee welcomes in more than 100,000 visitors to the 3 1/2-day event. The festival includes the famous 7-foot apple pie as well as three stages with a variety of entertainment, more than 150 exhibitors, rides, a run, apple-themed contests and more. You can find a full list of activities and volunteer opportunities here.
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts
Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools to host anti-bullying conversation
ELKHART, Ind. -- Parents and community members are invited to attend a Say No to Bullying Event, hosted by Elkhart schools on September 29. The meeting runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Woodland Elementary School. The event is hosted by Rio's Rainbow.
Comments / 0