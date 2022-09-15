SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The May House, a 2,400 square foot Georgian Colonial, was moved from Park Lane to its new home on Riverside Drive Thursday morning. “1929, built by the May family, the May family was responsible for one of the older law firms in town, but also built the neighborhood around it, and was part of the land that became Leeper Park," said Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO