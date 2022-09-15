ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke County, IN

abc57.com

South Bend opens applications for 3rd annual Alive Grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --On Thursday, the City of South Bend began accepting applications for the 3rd annual South Bend Alive Grant program to award grant funding to organizations that work to reduce instances of violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

State's largest licensed marijuana event to take place in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – The state’s largest liscensed marijuana event takes place in Cassopolis today!. High Indotainment, a local cannabis company is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds from 3-10pm. The event is the first of its kind for High Indotainment, with an upwards...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

La Porte Parks & Rec leaders ask for community input

LA PORTE, Ind. -- The City of La Porte Parks & Recreation Department is looking for community input and feedback on its new five-year master plan meant to improve outdoor opportunities throughout the city. Residents are encouraged to take an online survey to record their responses, which is available at...
LA PORTE, IN
goshen.edu

A night at the gas station: Goshen’s secret community hub

There’s always miscellaneous beeping at a gas station. There’s the beep of the scanner, with its pitch rising every once in a while; the signature “ding dong” whenever someone steps inside; the aggressive pulsation of the credit card machine, lest you forget to grab your card.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

KGP To Lay Off 189 Workers

KGPCo intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGPCo, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Annual sunflower contest honors memory of beloved son

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A 7-year-old boy died just before he could make it to the annual La Porte Sunflower Fair. Each year, a contest at the fair honors his memory. Even as Wyatt Wilke became ill, he was hoping to make it to the annual fair. Wilke died...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

May House moved to new location on Riverside Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The May House, a 2,400 square foot Georgian Colonial, was moved from Park Lane to its new home on Riverside Drive Thursday morning. “1929, built by the May family, the May family was responsible for one of the older law firms in town, but also built the neighborhood around it, and was part of the land that became Leeper Park," said Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Corn dog festival debuts in Bristol

BRISTOL, Ind. -- After months of preparation, the Bristol corn dog festival kicks off on Saturday. Summer Horan was joined by members of Monogram Foods, the to learn what's in store for the event.
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospitals awarded for maternity care excellence

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Economic Alliance for Michigan has awarded Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph and Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles the Maternity Care Excellence Award. This is the 3rd consecutive year Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles has received this award. The award was...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center celebrates recent graduates

While many kids are getting settled in for the school year, a select group of students are doing so for the very first time after graduating from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center. Seventeen local students with autism entered the classroom for the first time this year after achieving milestones in communication,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Apple Festival returns to Nappanee for its 46th year

NAPPANEE, Ind.,-- The Apple Festival returns to Nappanee for its 46th year this weekend. Each year, Nappanee welcomes in more than 100,000 visitors to the 3 1/2-day event. The festival includes the famous 7-foot apple pie as well as three stages with a variety of entertainment, more than 150 exhibitors, rides, a run, apple-themed contests and more. You can find a full list of activities and volunteer opportunities here.
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts

Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
ELKHART, IN

