If you like the idea of making use of the space the garage offers to enlarge your home, being aware of garage conversion costs is crucial. Converting a garage is an easy way to add extra living space, but the garage might also be transformed into a room such as the home office you need, a guest bedroom and bathroom, a separate space for hobbies, or for entertaining, or it could bring you a larger kitchen.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 26 DAYS AGO