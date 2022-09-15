ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
HOLAUSA

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchild makes appearance at service with royal family

Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren were present as Her Majesty’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday. The late monarch’s coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where a short service was held. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward’s respective children all attended the service for the reception of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.
Queen Elizabeth
The Associated Press

Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours. Authorities warned that more chilly weather was expected Saturday night. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothing is recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted. As U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries flew into London ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday, a tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. That’s where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. The numbers of mourners have grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 5 miles (8 kilometers).
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WBBM News Radio

How the queen's death will affect ketchup

After 70 years on the throne, it's no surprise the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty's passing. Heinz is among hundreds brands that must now remove certain elements from its products in wake of...
Daily Mail

Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day

Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
People

Man Arrested After Rushing Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Westminster Hall: Reports

Queen Elizabeth is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall until her state funeral proceedings begin early Monday A man who appeared to rush Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Westminster Hall is now in custody, according to reports. Security guards swarmed the suspect as he allegedly ran toward Her Majesty, who is lying-in-state in the London building until her funeral proceedings begin early Monday, per ITV and The Guardian. Metropolitan Police released a statement on the incident shortly after, stating: "Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and...
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: We will do her proud at funeral, says robe maker

An embroiderer who helped to make new ceremonial robes to be worn at the Queen's funeral has said the garments will look "splendid". Jane Pavey, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, is part of the Guild of St Faith, that repairs vestments at Westminster Abbey. She was part of a team who made...
