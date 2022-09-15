Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state
A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchild makes appearance at service with royal family
Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren were present as Her Majesty’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday. The late monarch’s coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where a short service was held. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward’s respective children all attended the service for the reception of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.
Princess of Wales in subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she meets coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly made a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through her choice of jewellery. On Tuesday, the Princess was photographed alongside her husband Prince William as they made their way towards Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s coffin. In photos captured of...
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours. Authorities warned that more chilly weather was expected Saturday night. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothing is recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted. As U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries flew into London ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday, a tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. That’s where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. The numbers of mourners have grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 5 miles (8 kilometers).
After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond
Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
Meghan Markle and Princess Kate Ignore Royal Protocol While Greeting Mourners, Offer Hugs to Crowd
Powerful gestures. Meghan Markle and Princess Kate each offered their sympathies to mourners in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death — and ignored royal protocols while doing so. The Suits alum, 41, and Prince Harry joined Kate, 40, and Prince William for a walkabout around the Windsor...
Royal guard collapses during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: How long do they have to stand beside her coffin?
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall. While thousands of mourners pay their respects to the Queen until her last funeral on Monday, September 19, guards are standing watch beside Her Majesty. On Wednesday, September 14, the live broadcast of the funeral had to...
How the queen's death will affect ketchup
After 70 years on the throne, it's no surprise the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty's passing. Heinz is among hundreds brands that must now remove certain elements from its products in wake of...
Princess Anne Honors the Royal Family in Military Uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
Princess Anne wore royal attire at the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. The princess joined The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, while Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. During the procession, Anne wore a...
Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward said his mother's passing 'has left an unimaginable void in all our lives' in a new statement
The Queen's son Prince Edward has released an official statement following her death. Edward, 58, said the monarch's death "has left an unimaginable void in all our lives." Her Majesty died at the age of 96 on September 8.
Moment Royal Archer collapsed as Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles Cathedral before her final journey back to London
This is the moment when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen's coffin was being carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Royal Company of Archers had been standing outside the Cathedral waiting to march alongside the Queen's coffin when one of its members had a wobbly moment.
Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall
The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The incident happened in Westminster Hall on Friday night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene. “Some person decided they...
Police Officer Collapses During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Is Carried Away on Stretcher
A police officer collapsed on Monday morning during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services, according to the New York Post, and had to be carried away on a stretcher. The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
Man Arrested After Rushing Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Westminster Hall: Reports
Queen Elizabeth is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall until her state funeral proceedings begin early Monday A man who appeared to rush Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Westminster Hall is now in custody, according to reports. Security guards swarmed the suspect as he allegedly ran toward Her Majesty, who is lying-in-state in the London building until her funeral proceedings begin early Monday, per ITV and The Guardian. Metropolitan Police released a statement on the incident shortly after, stating: "Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and...
Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service
The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II: We will do her proud at funeral, says robe maker
An embroiderer who helped to make new ceremonial robes to be worn at the Queen's funeral has said the garments will look "splendid". Jane Pavey, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, is part of the Guild of St Faith, that repairs vestments at Westminster Abbey. She was part of a team who made...
