New Wilmington, PA

Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Allrecipes.com

What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: 2 Story home, household, antiques, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located 2 blocks south of East Midlothian Boulevard on Irma Street to Weston Avenue, then west to home at 1964 Weston Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44514. 3 Story Home and Garage on Lot. Mahoning County ~ Youngstown City ~ Youngstown City Schools.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
BUCKSCO.Today

Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania

Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
FOXBURG, PA
WYTV.com

Combine Bros. celebrate grand opening, set sights on future

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Combine Brothers will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Boardman Friday. The restaurant has been up and running since January, but co-owner Kevin McKee said that getting the location staffed and ready to be a full-service restaurant took some time with the pandemic and the limited hours they were forced to start with.
BOARDMAN, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Hookstown Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Jay Chapman of Hartman & Hartman Construction. Buyer: Bud and Tricia Noss of Highland Homestead Farm. Buyers: Tree Top Acres and American Way Tax Accounting. Reserve champion: Kassidy Probst. Bid: $9 per pound. Weight: 70 pounds. Buyer: Keith Armstrong. CHICKENS. Number of lots: 9. Average...
HOOKSTOWN, PA
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, trailer, tools, tack, and misc.

Also Selling: New Holland L170 Skid Steer – John Deere 410 Turbo Backhoe – New Holland Tractor – Ford 1710 Tractor – 1981 Sea Ray W/ 260 HP MerCruiser Engine – 1993 Ford F-350 – 2004 Jeep Wrangler – 2001 Coachman Catalina Lite Travel Trailer – Multiple Semi Trailers – Dump Trailers Air Compressors – Large Collection Of Cowboy Country Items – Remington Bronze Statues – Horse Saddles & Tack –Furniture – Usual Household – Hand Tools and MUCH MORE.
WARREN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Mars principal faces 2nd DUI

A Mars Area School District principal, charged with his second DUI in 10 years, remains on sabbatical from the district. Collier Township Police on June 14 filed misdemeanor second-offense driving under the influence charges against Dale Sleva Jr., 48, of Presto, Allegheny County, related to a June 10 traffic stop on Washington Pike at its intersection with Thoms Run Road in Presto.

