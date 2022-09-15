Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arcade with 350 pinball machines coming to downtown Girard
There will be rows and rows of pinball machines inside Rob Berk's new business called Past Times.
Swap meet starts Friday at fairgrounds
If you like cars, follow your ears and nose to the Canfield Fairground this weekend.
Local apple festivals in the Valley this weekend
(WKBN)- Two apple festivals will be happening this weekend.
WFMJ.com
When to watch the International Space Station fly over the Valley this weekend
This weekend should afford some good opportunities to get a glimpse of the International Space Station as it passes over the Valley. NASA says there will be four chances to view the space station for a total of seventeen minutes late Saturday and Sunday in the Youngstown area. Here is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Bob Hagan challenges Michael Rulli to debate after Rulli accuses him of harassing customers
Republican Ohio Senate candidate, Michael Rulli has accused his Democratic candidate, Bob Hagan of walking into his grocery store and harassing customers. The allegations came to light after Rulli posted a video to his Facebook page of a man who is said to be Hagan walking inside the store, walking around the produce department and eventually leaving.
6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor On The Loose In Pennsylvania Neighborhood
'It’s kind of a serious thing.'
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
Beaver Falls family searching for answers after dog was stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver Falls woman is wondering why her family dog was stolen from her yard. It’s just the latest trial in what’s been a difficult 13 months for the family. Sarah Skees is a mother of seven. Her family home was destroyed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allrecipes.com
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE: 2 Story home, household, antiques, and misc.
I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located 2 blocks south of East Midlothian Boulevard on Irma Street to Weston Avenue, then west to home at 1964 Weston Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44514. 3 Story Home and Garage on Lot. Mahoning County ~ Youngstown City ~ Youngstown City Schools.
Target 11: Pittsburgh police officer under investigation for social media post
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that a Pittsburgh police officer has been taken off the street and assigned to desk duty after a social media post criticizing Pittsburgh leaders. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle obtained a copy of the social media post. Earle said the officer at first...
Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania
Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of breaking into Harmony coffee shop, stealing hundreds from donation jars
HARMONY, Pa. — The Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes shop in the small, quiet town of Harmony was broken into last week. The shop’s owner, Seth Murphy, shared surveillance video of a man eyeing up the place and then an hour later, hitting the business. Murphy showed us the...
WYTV.com
Combine Bros. celebrate grand opening, set sights on future
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Combine Brothers will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Boardman Friday. The restaurant has been up and running since January, but co-owner Kevin McKee said that getting the location staffed and ready to be a full-service restaurant took some time with the pandemic and the limited hours they were forced to start with.
Early morning fire engulfs house in Lawrence County
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH, Pa. — A fire destroyed a house in South New Castle Borough Saturday morning. The blaze reportedly started around 6:30 a.m. Neighbors told Channel 11 the house was vacant at the time of the fire. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Hookstown Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Jay Chapman of Hartman & Hartman Construction. Buyer: Bud and Tricia Noss of Highland Homestead Farm. Buyers: Tree Top Acres and American Way Tax Accounting. Reserve champion: Kassidy Probst. Bid: $9 per pound. Weight: 70 pounds. Buyer: Keith Armstrong. CHICKENS. Number of lots: 9. Average...
Farm and Dairy
Real estate, trailer, tools, tack, and misc.
Also Selling: New Holland L170 Skid Steer – John Deere 410 Turbo Backhoe – New Holland Tractor – Ford 1710 Tractor – 1981 Sea Ray W/ 260 HP MerCruiser Engine – 1993 Ford F-350 – 2004 Jeep Wrangler – 2001 Coachman Catalina Lite Travel Trailer – Multiple Semi Trailers – Dump Trailers Air Compressors – Large Collection Of Cowboy Country Items – Remington Bronze Statues – Horse Saddles & Tack –Furniture – Usual Household – Hand Tools and MUCH MORE.
cranberryeagle.com
Mars principal faces 2nd DUI
A Mars Area School District principal, charged with his second DUI in 10 years, remains on sabbatical from the district. Collier Township Police on June 14 filed misdemeanor second-offense driving under the influence charges against Dale Sleva Jr., 48, of Presto, Allegheny County, related to a June 10 traffic stop on Washington Pike at its intersection with Thoms Run Road in Presto.
Man charged, accused of attacking teen on Neshannock High School football field
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of attacking a teenager on the football field at Neshannock High School. According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to an assault on the football field on Aug. 20. Investigators obtained two different angles of the assault on video.
Comments / 0