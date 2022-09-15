ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 16

Starfleet Command
5d ago

Beijing Biden has already signed legislation enabling law enforcement to slow down your vehicle remotely, or speed it up, or stop it completely . If you have a newer vehicle, the firmware is already loaded and ready to go .

Reply
2
Related
101.5 WPDH

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Bluetongue virus detected in New York deer for first time, DEC reports

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reported three deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, tested positive for the bluetongue (BT) virus. This is the first time the BT virus has been detected in New York deer, DEC said. BT was detected in several other mid-Atlantic states earlier this year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

1 Upstate NY place is among top 50 with fastest rising home values in state

Most of the places in New York with fast-rising home values are in the New York City area, but one among the top 50 is found in Upstate New York. The hamlet of Silver Bay in Warren County on the shores of Lake George ranks No. 32 in the state for the pace of its increase in home values, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website ranked locations in New York by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending in July.
SILVER BAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#New York State Thruway#State Highway#New York State Police#Ny State Police#The Post Standard#The Associated Press
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY historical war reenactments canceled amid confusion over gun laws

Several historical war reenactments have been canceled in Upstate New York amid confusion over the state’s gun laws. The Observer-Dispatch reports Living History Weekend, scheduled to take place last week in Herkimer County, was axed after local Sheriff Scott Scherrer said attorneys advised him that reenactors’ muskets could violate a new gun control law that took effect Sept. 1. Among other things, the law prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations” such as public parks, museums, and sports fields, where many reenactments of American battles often take place.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Strong storms possible in Upstate NY today, with isolated flash flooding

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A line of strong thunderstorms is headed for Upstate New York today, and some could bring damaging winds and rainfall heavy enough to cause street flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather alert across most of Upstate. “Thunderstorms will move across the region this...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
suncommunitynews.com

Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges

BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
WNYT

Woman found unresponsive in Ballston Lake

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Saratoga County. The county sheriff tells us they responded to a call from a man who lives on Zani Lane in the town of Ballston. The caller says he found his wife – 74-year-old Susan Duglin – in the water in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy