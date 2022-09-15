Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
HipHopDX.com
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
Crime Mob’s Princess Reacts To “Knuck If You Buck” Scene In ‘Honk For Jesus’
Crime Mob’s 2004 classic, “Knuck If You Buck,” will forever be a hip-hop anthem. Almost two-decades after its release, the Adamma Ebo-directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. pays homage to the track. In the film, stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown rap a hilarious rendition of the song, and a clip of the moment has made its way to social media. In Honk For Jesus, Hall and Brown play a husband and wife whose megachurch is involved in a huge scandal. The “Knuck If You Buck” scene starts when Brown, who plays Lee-Curtis Childs, starts rapping Lil Jay’s...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
‘RHOA’: Nene Leakes Reportedly Gets Multi-Million Dollar Settlement From Bravo
Nene Leakes appeared on 'RHOA' for 12 seasons. After her exit, she sued Bravo and the network's honcho Andy Cohen, citing discrimination. She recently dropped the lawsuit.
