Wynton Marsalis helps celebrate Green Music Center's 10th anniversary

By DAN TAYLOR
 2 days ago
Wynton Marsalis is the kind of teacher you wish you had back in school. Not only does he know and love his subject, he inspires you to love it, too.

Once again, the jazz trumpeter, bandleader and educator is on tour, this time for two months. He performed last week at the Hollywood Bowl and is coming this weekend to the Green Music Center’s 10th anniversary celebration in Rohnert Park.

“It’s such a beautiful facility,” Marsalis said of Green Music Center, where he performed in 2016 and 2017. (He also has played Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts nine times.)

Marsalis has a full schedule booked at Green Music Center this time, starting with a $500-per-ticket fundraising event and performance Friday night for Green Music Center’s programs. The evening will feature a jazz band of Sonoma State faculty and students, with Marsalis joining them for a few tunes.

“We get to work with the student and faculty band,” Marsalis said. “It’s an honor to be invited back and to be a part of the community.”

Marsalis will follow that with a Jazz for Young People session Saturday afternoon and a closing concert with his Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra Saturday night.

While Marsalis is known for weaving jazz history into every performance, don’t expect a lecture.

“We have a good time. It’s not didactic,” Marsalis said. “We’ve got to play music people can relate to. We always try to swing.”

The repertoire includes compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus and current and former Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members.

While Marsalis, the artistic director and the leader of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, is a noted scholar on the subject of jazz history, he also values the fact that the art form keeps evolving.

“For me, innovation goes hand in hand with preservation,” Marsalis said. “The two things are inseparable. We build on things we know, and we have things we just discovered yesterday.”

The charm of jazz for Marsalis is that it never stops changing, and it’s important to him that young people appreciate the process.

“Jazz always has been on the cutting edge of civil rights,” he said. “The older of us, who had parents who were jazz musicians when we were growing up as kids, had no idea what it was really all about.”

Marsalis, 60, born in New Orleans, is the second of six sons born to Dolores Ferdinand Marsalis and Ellis Marsalis Jr., a pianist and music teacher. Three of his brothers — Branford, Jason and Delfeayo — are also jazz musicians.

Over the past three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center has become an important advocate for jazz, culture and arts education globally. The organization was founded in 1987 and opened at Time Warner Center in New York in October 2004.

“Wynton Marsalis is one of the most interesting and inspiring musicians in the world,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of Green Music Center. “We are thrilled to celebrate our 10-year anniversary with him and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. The entire band shows commitment to the amazing tradition of jazz while looking to the future with virtuosity and joy. ”

The Green Music Center’s Weill Hall, which can open up onto the adjacent lawn, opened Sept. 29, 2012. The initial concept for the center was born in the 1990s with University President Ruben Armiñana, his wife, Marne Olson, and local philanthropists Donald and Maureen Green, who shared a vision of creating a choral recital hall on campus.

During the next few years, after a visit to Tanglewood Music Center’s renowned Ozawa Hall in Massachusetts, they decided to expand their initial vision to create a larger center.

To build it, the founders of the Green Music Center engaged architect William Rawn and acoustician Larry Kirkegaard, who were principally responsible for the design of Ozawa Hall, and San Francisco-based theater consultant Len Auerbach.

In late 2006, with the slowdown in the economy leading to the recession, fundraising for the new center sagged. At that point, planning and construction had been underway for more than a decade.

Fundraising picked up again in 2011. Joan and Sanford I. Weill, newcomers to Sonoma County, gave Sonoma State University $12 million, assuring the completion of the concert hall and adjacent lawn and paving the way for the 2012 opening.

The original goal of creating a choral recital hall was achieved with the opening of Green Music Center, which also includes nearby Schroeder Hall, named for the music-loving character in the “Peanuts” comic strip drawn by longtime Sonoma County resident Charles Schulz.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

