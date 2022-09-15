Read full article on original website
Deputies seek answers in three year old murder case
Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Newberry County deputies are searching for answers in a three year old murder investigation. Authorities say on September 17, 2019, Sharonda Sims was found shot and killed in a home on Drayton Street in the Helena community. Deputies say a security camera caught a portion of...
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect in shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning. The 911 call came in just before 10:30 a.m. regarding a man who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the home along Ben Hamby Lane, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
3 accused of assaulting couple at Bruster's arrested, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three women accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop have been charged. Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were wanted following an altercation that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Greenville
A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run in the Upstate on Friday. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as, 79 year old Beatrice Miller of Taylors.
Man arrested following shooting in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has arrested the man allegedly responsible for a shooting Friday morning in Greenville.
Arrest made after Friday morning shooting in Greenville
An suspect is in custody after a shooting this morning left one person hospitalized. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 AM at an address on Ben Hamby Lane in Greenville.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a wreck along South McDuffie Street Extension and Winston Drive on Friday night. According to a release, the victim was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle north along South McDuffie Street Extension....
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
Deputies arrest three women in connection with the fight at Greenville Bruster's ice cream shop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop led to the arrest of three women, according to Greenville County deputies. Deputies say the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road....
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
One killed in Greenville hit and run
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Saturday, Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun fatally struck Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
Deputies looking for suspects after fight between women at Greenville County ice cream shop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop has deputies asking for help identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying three people shown assaulting a couple outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road, according to a Facebook post.
Police: 17-year-old Shelby High School student killed in shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to Logan Street in Shelby after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area. No one said they saw the shooting though. At the scene, police said they found a...
Felon caught with stolen gun and drugs, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say they arrested a convicted felon who was found in possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Eric Meredith Sams, Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 near the 160 block of South French Broad Avenue. Police say during his arrest, officers...
Fundraiser to be held for Spartanburg Co. deputy killed in line of duty
An upcoming fundraiser will benefit the family of a Spartanburg County Deputy killed in the line of duty. Organizers said they need more volunteers to make it happen.
