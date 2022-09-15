Read full article on original website
Israel attacks Damascus airport, five soldiers killed, Syria says
DAMASCUS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Israel carried out an airstrike on Syria's Damascus International airport and other positions south of the capital, killing five soldiers and causing material damages, the ministry of defence said early on Saturday.
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Russian ‘spies’ arrested after ‘spraying chemical in soldiers faces when they were caught breaking into weapons factory’
THREE Russian 'spies' have been arrested after attempting to break into a weapons factory in Albania, local media reports. One of the invaders allegedly sprayed soldiers guarding the facility in the central town of Gramsh with chemicals during the break in. A physical fight then broke out between the Russians...
6 of 43 missing Mexican students were allegedly kept alive, given to army
MEXICO CITY — Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday. Interior...
US Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Kabul during Taliban training exercise killing three
Three people have been killed and five injured during a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The chopper crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Kabul due to a 'technical problem,' the group's defence ministry said on Saturday. Video of the crash shows the helicopter seemingly nose-dive before it hit...
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
3 Indian Air Force officers were fired for accidentally launching a supersonic cruise missile into nuclear-armed neighbor Pakistan
Pakistan had initially prepared to retaliate, but held back when it noticed something was amiss about the launch.
Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah
In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.Gordin is set to soon take over the Northern Command -- putting him at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah. At a time of heightened tensions, the Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel, dwarfing any threat posed by the...
Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels
"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
Mexico Just Arrested an Army General in Connection With the Murder and Disappearance of 43 Students
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested three members of the army, including a general, for their alleged participation in one of the most emblematic tragedies of the country’s drug wars — the disappearance of 43 students in September 2014. The arrests seemed to confirm what many have...
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the countries’ defense ministries said. “The Indian and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Rocket attacks wound US troops in Syria; US responds with helicopter attack
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. At least three U.S. service members were injured after two U.S.-held outposts in eastern Syria came under rocket fire on Wednesday. U.S. attack helicopters returned fire, killing some of the attackers involved. The U.S....
Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack
On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops
Dramatic video released Monday by the Ukrainian military shows a gun battle in which two Russian soldiers were reportedly killed and "weapons, radios, several armbands and stickers of the Russian armed forces" were seized.Sept. 12, 2022.
Navy Times
US Army Pacific boss wants rockets to stay at forward base in Japan
Speaking with reporters following a joint training exercise between the U.S. and Japan, U.S. Army Pacific Commander Gen. Charles Flynn indicated that the U.S. is in no hurry to remove rocket launchers and other equipment from a strategically located Japanese base in the East China Sea. “It’s an opportunity for...
State media: Israel strike on Syria airport kills 5 soldiers
BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers, state media reported Saturday. State news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said the strikes happened after midnight Friday, causing “material losses” as well. It added that some of the Israeli missiles were shot down before reaching their targets. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strikes killed five Syrian soldiers and two members of Iran-backed groups. The Israeli army declined comment, saying it does not react to “foreign reports.”
US-backed Syrian forces free women in 3-week raid of IS camp
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters said Saturday they have concluded a 24-day sweep at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State group. Dozens of extremists were detained and weapons were confiscated in the operation at al-Hol camp, which began on Aug. 25, the U.S.-backed forces said. The U.S.-backed force said two of its fighters were killed in clashes with extremists inside the camp during the operation.IS sleeper cells preparing a new generation of militants — boys and girls being fed extremist ideology to eventually try and set up a...
